Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of KING JAMES Directed by Kenny Leon

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present its world premiere production of King James by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph, staged by acclaimed Tony and Obie Award-winning director Kenny Leon (Broadway's A Raisin in the Sun; NBC TV's "Hairspray Live!") in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, March 3-April 10, 2022 (opening March 13). Featuring ensemble member and Artistic Director Glenn Davis alongside Chris Perfetti (ABC TV's "Abbott Elementary"), this fast-paced, witty and deeply felt comedy is the story of an unlikely friendship forged by fandom, told through the lens of "King" LeBron James' career and legacy. The two friends' shared love of basketball and verbal games of one-on-one help them navigate the hopes, desires and fears they have bottled up since childhood.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Single tickets to King James ($20-$88) are on sale now at steppenwolf.org and 312-335-1650. The production is part of Steppenwolf's 4-Play Deal for $150 that also includes Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool, ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy, and ensemble member Yasen Peyankov's adaptation of Seagull, which opens Steppenwolf's new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell this spring. The 4-Play Deal is now available at steppenwolf.org/4for150 and 312-335-1650.

King James is co-commissioned and co-produced by Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group. Steppenwolf is one of 70+ Chicagoland performing arts venues that have agreed upon COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements for all audiences, artists and staff. For the most up-to-date policies at Steppenwolf, visit steppenwolf.org/welcomeback.

King James is the latest play from Cleveland native Rajiv Joseph, who burst onto the American theatre scene with Pulitzer Prize finalist Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, which had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in 2009 before going on to Broadway in 2011-where Glenn Davis starred in the production alongside Robin Williams. Joseph and Davis formed a strong friendship and working partnership that grew from that production.