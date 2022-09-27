Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

1919Â will playÂ October 4 â€“ 29, 2022 in Steppenwolfâ€™s stunning new in-the-roundÂ Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022 Â 

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing's collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore - and how this tragedy reverberates today. 1919 will play October 4 - 29, 2022 - the second-ever production in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell - the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.

See rehearsal photos below!

Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones, the production features Sheldon D. Brown, DeMorris Burrows, Max Thomas, Sola Thompson, Jessica Dean Turner and Alexis Ward.

On July 27, 1919, Chicago erupted following the killing of 17-year-old Eugene Williams in treacherous waters off the segregated Lake Michigan shoreline. The days that followed made an indelible mark on the city - its sense of boundaries, of relationships between neighbors, and of the underlying systems of inequity and racism that persist today. Adapted from Ewing's poems, J. Nicole Brooks' play is a bold, hopeful, lyrical exploration of Black Chicagoans' resistance, fortitude and endurance: past, present and future.

Ticket Information

All audiences are invited to experience the world premiere of 1919, through both public performances and student matinees for school groups. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass; $20 for the general public. Single tickets to 1919 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and 312-335-1650.

Student Matinees

All student matinees for 1919 are currently sold out, however schools are encouraged to register for SYA's spring 2023 adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's Chlorine Sky here.

Photo credit:

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
DeMorris Burrows, Sheldon D. Brown, Max Thomas and Sola Thompson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Alexis Ward and DeMorris Burrows

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Alexis Ward and Jessica Dean Turner

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
DeMorris Burrows, Jessica Dean Turner, Sheldon D. Brown and Alexis Ward

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Sola Thompson, DeMorris Burrows and J. Nicole Brooks

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Max Thomas

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Tasia A. Jones

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
J. Nicole Brooks

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jessica Dean Turner

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Sheldon D. Brown and Max Thomas

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
DeMorris Burrows

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Chicago Premiere of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Alexis Ward, Sheldon D. Brown and Sola Thompson


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Chicago Area Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan In ConcertChicago Area Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan In Concert
September 27, 2022

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 23MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 23
September 26, 2022

The original team behind the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit reunites with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, the brand-new heartwarming holiday rock 'n' roll musical, coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 23rd.
High Museum of Art to Present First Major Museum Exhibition of Evelyn Hofer's City PhotographsHigh Museum of Art to Present First Major Museum Exhibition of Evelyn Hofer's City Photographs
September 26, 2022

The High Museum of Art in Atlanta announced that it will present the first major US museum exhibition dedicated to photographer Evelyn Hofer View in browser
Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON to be Presented at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in OctoberChicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON to be Presented at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in October
September 26, 2022

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will present theÂ Chicago premiere of AMERICAN SON, by Christopher Demos-Brown from October 29 - November 13, 2022.Â Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze will direct the drama, which had a successful run on Broadway in the 2018-19 season and was in 2019 adapted as an Emmy Award-nominated Netflix film.
VIDEO: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte, and MoreVIDEO: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte, and More
September 26, 2022

Lyric Opera of Chicago is presenting Fiddler on the Roof, the North American premiere of an internationally heralded reinvention of the Broadway classic, now on stage at theÂ Lyric StageÂ through October 7, 2022. Get a first look at footage from the production here!