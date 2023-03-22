Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf

Last Night and the Night Before will play April 6 – May 14, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love - Black, queer, familial - and what must be sacrificed to raise a child. Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, Last Night and the Night Before will play April 6 - May 14, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, April 16 at 6 pm.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Last Night and the Night Before will feature ensemble member Namir Smallwood with Ayanna Bria Bakari, Sydney Charles, Kylah Renee Jones, Aliyana Nicole and Jessica Dean Turner.

Monique and her daughter Sam are on the run. From what, they will not say. Showing up on their family's doorstep in Brooklyn, the surprise visit raises more questions than it answers. As the specter of their abandoned life in Georgia creeps back into focus, the family is forced to consider what must be sacrificed to raise a child in an often-cruel world. Donnetta Lavinia Grays's heartbreaking and poetic portrait of love - Black, queer, familial - is a bold tribute to the enduring promise of tomorrow.

The creative team includes Regina García (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Mary Louise Geiger (Lighting Design), Larry Fowler (Sound Design), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Choreographer), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Fight Choreographer), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice, Text & Dialect Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Joel Moorman

(clockwise from front center) Aliyana Nicole, Sydney Charles, Ayanna Bria Bakari and Jessica Dean Turner
(clockwise from front center) Aliyana Nicole, Sydney Charles, Ayanna Bria Bakari and Jessica Dean Turner

Sydney Charles and Aliyana Nicole
Sydney Charles and Aliyana Nicole

Namir Smallwood and Ayanna Bria Bakari
Namir Smallwood and Ayanna Bria Bakari

Kylah Renee Jones and Valerie Curtis-Newton
Kylah Renee Jones and Valerie Curtis-Newton

Sydney Charles and Jessica Dean Turner
Sydney Charles and Jessica Dean Turner

Valerie Curtis-Newton and Jessica Dean Turner
Valerie Curtis-Newton and Jessica Dean Turner

Kylah Renee Jones and Valerie Curtis-Newton
Kylah Renee Jones and Valerie Curtis-Newton

Aliyana Nicole and Namir Smallwood
Aliyana Nicole and Namir Smallwood

Kylah Renee Jones
Kylah Renee Jones

Jessica Dean Turner and Sydney Charles
Jessica Dean Turner and Sydney Charles

Aliyana Nicole and Valerie Curtis-Newton
Aliyana Nicole and Valerie Curtis-Newton

Aliyana Nicole and Ayanna Bria Bakari
Aliyana Nicole and Ayanna Bria Bakari

Namir Smallwood
Namir Smallwood




