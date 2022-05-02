Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SPRING AWAKENING at Porchlight Music Theatre
Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of youthful self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers.
This spring Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening, at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., now playing through June 2, music by Duncan Sheik+, book and lyrics by Steven Sater+ and based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Porchlight's production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier*, music directed by Justin Akira Kono+, assistant directed by Lorenzo Rush Jr+ and the associate choreographer is Alejandro Fonseca+.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Tickets for Spring Awakening are now on sale starting at $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.
Set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late 19th-century Germany, and based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play that was immediately banned due to its subject matter, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of youthful self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers. Haunting and provocative, this landmark American musical celebrates a journey from adolescence to adulthood with power, poignancy and passion.
Adrian Abel Azevedo and Laura Savage
Andrea Enger, assistant stage manager; Rachel West, lighting supervisor, Richard Strimer, production stage manager; Caitlin Body, assistant stage manager, Peyton Cooper, assistant stage manager and Johnnie Schleyer, scenic supervisor
Members of the SPRING AWAKENING band (back row, L to R) Lior Shragg, drums; Justin Akira Kono, music director/piano, Sara Morrow, viola and Owen Cooper, guitar; (front row, L to R): Lewis Rawlinson, cello; Hillary Bayley, violin/guitar and Marcel Bonfim, bass
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, properties designer; Bill Morey, costume designer; Matthew R. Chase, sound designer/co-production manager; Patrick Chan, lighting designer and Kristina Fluty, intimacy choreographer
Marco Tzununx and Aalon Smith
Maya Lou Hlava, Sydney Monet Swanson, Tiffany T. Taylor, Maddy Kelly and Ariana Burke
Standys for SPRING AWAKENING (L to R) Desiree Gonzalez, Ryan Michael Hamman, Drew Mitchell and Isis Elizabeth
Cast of SPRING AWAKENING
Maya Lou Hlava, Quinn Kelch and Jack DeCesare
McKinley Carter and Michael Joseph Mitchell
Kelan M. Smith and John Marshall, Jr.
Music Director Justin Akira Kono, Director/Choreographer Brenda Didier and Artistic Director Michael Weber
Drew Mitchell, Ryan Michael Hamman and Quinn Kelch and (front row, L to R) John Marshall, Jr. Kelan M. Smith, Juwon Tyrel Perry, James, Kevin James Sievert and Jack DeCesare