Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SPRING AWAKENING at Porchlight Music Theatre

This spring Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening, at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., now playing through June 2, music by Duncan Sheik+, book and lyrics by Steven Sater+ and based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Porchlight's production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier*, music directed by Justin Akira Kono+, assistant directed by Lorenzo Rush Jr+ and the associate choreographer is Alejandro Fonseca+.

Set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late 19th-century Germany, and based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play that was immediately banned due to its subject matter, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of youthful self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers. Haunting and provocative, this landmark American musical celebrates a journey from adolescence to adulthood with power, poignancy and passion.