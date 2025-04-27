Photos: GARY: A SEQUAL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS at Redetwist Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Redtwist Theatre’s Taylor Mac’s Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, is now playing through June 1, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, directed by Steve Scott. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. The running time is currently 95 minutes with no intermission. Two understudy performances will occur on Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Taylor Mac’s singular world view intersects with Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of that sensationally gruesome tale, the years of battles are over, the country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants are charged with cleaning up the bodies. It’s the year 400—but it feels like the end of the world.

The Gary cast includes William Delforge (he/him, Gary); Hannah Rhode (she/her, Janice); Cameron Austin Brown (he/him, Carol) with understudies Nathan Hile (he/him) (U/S Gary); Madison Bacino (she/her, U/S Janice); and Hannah McCauley (she/her, U/S Carol).

The Gary creative team includes Steve Scott (he/him, director); Maria Reyes (she/her, stage manager); Ashley O’Neill (she/her, stage manager); Eric Luchen (he/him, set design); Korey Joseph (he/him, assistant director); kClare McKellaston (she/her, costume design); Robin Manganaro (she/her, props design); Jeff Brain (he/him, technical director); Seth Eggenschwiller (he/him, fight/violence director); Piper Kirchhofer (she/her, lighting design); Rain DeDominici (they/she, production manager); Eileen Dixon (she/her, casting director/co-artistic director) and Dusty Brown (they/them, co-artistic director).

