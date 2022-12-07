Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play through January 15, 2023.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum's Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play through January 15, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 6 pm.
Get a first look at photos below!
Bald Sisters will feature Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim and Nima Rakhshanifar.
Ma is dead; now what happens? Vichet Chum's world premiere follows two sisters - at odds since birth - as they settle the affairs of their strong-willed, wise-cracking mother while reconciling their family's Cambodian heritage with its ever-so-complicated American present. Where's the will? A burial or cremation? And what happens with Ma's teeth? Bald Sisters is an irreverent, comic and ultimately poignant examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together: history, spirituality and humor.
Single tickets for Bald Sisters starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at 312-335-1650.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Jennifer Lim
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Jennifer Lim
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Wai Ching Ho
Nima Rakhshanifar and Francesca Fernandez
Jennifer Lim and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie
Wai Ching Ho and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Nima Rakhshanifar
Wai Ching Ho and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie
December 7, 2022
Porchlight Music Theatre has announced Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, March 27, 2023 at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.
Comedian Nate Bargatze Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in June
December 7, 2022
Comedian Nate Bargatze announced 26 dates for his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, IL on June 1, 2023.
Tickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre
December 7, 2022
Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced that tickets are on sale now for the World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter. Adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel, Villette is a deeply surprising story featuring Brontë's most modern of heroines: a love story, a ghost story, and an adventurous odyssey, revealing and unraveling life's mysteries.
Pat McGann Comes to The Chicago Theatre in April 2023
December 7, 2022
Comedian Pat McGann will make his debut at The Chicago Theatre – his hometown theater – with Pat McGann: Live at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.
The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL
December 6, 2022
The Saint Sebastian Players'(SSP) 41st season continues with Lauren Gunderson's comedy/drama The Book of Will. Performances take place February 17–March 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).