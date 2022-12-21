Photos: First Look at the Cast of RADIAL GRADIENT at Shattered Globe
Radial Gradient features Simran Deokule, Isabelle Muthiah and Kianna Rose.
Shattered Globe Theatre is continuing its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma's introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. Developed through SGT's Global Playwright Series, Radial Gradient will play January 27 - March 11, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at sgtheatre.org/gradient by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Tickets are currently available through SGT's two-show membership ($70) at sgtheatre.org/membership.
See photos of the cast below!
Radial Gradient features Simran Deokule, Isabelle Muthiah and Kianna Rose.
Three women enter a research study hoping to create positive change after a hate crime takes place at a liberal university in America. Timelines in 2017 and 2020 intertwine as participants unravel their complicated shared friendships and histories. Jasmine Sharma's new play challenges what complicity looks like - what do we do if it looks like us?
Comments SGT Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner, "Shattered Globe Theatre is very proud to present one of the winning plays selected from our inaugural Global Playwrights Series. The goal of the festival was to lift up the voices of new, diverse playwrights by developing their work with a commitment to produce, and to form long- term connections with these writers. SGT welcomes playwright Jasmine Sharma and director Grace Dolezal-Ng to begin this journey with us."
The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (Scenic Design), Hailey Rakowiecki* (Costume Design), Jason Lynch+ (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz+ (Original Music and Sound Design), Parker Molacek (Projection Design), Rachel Watson (Properties Design), Yama Pouye, (Assistant Director), Judy Anderson* (Executive Production Manager), Richie Vavrina (Production Manager), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), JC Widman (Stage Manager) and Beckett Fowler (Assistant Stage Manager and Covid Compliance Officer).
Photo credit: Jenn Udoni/Franco Images
Simran Deokule, Kianna Rose and Isabelle Muthiah in
Simran Deokule, Kianna Rose and Isabelle Muthiah
Simran Deokule and Isabelle Muthiah
Simran Deokule and Isabelle Muthiah
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 21, 2022
Redtwist Theatre will present the world premiere of, The Great Khan, written by Michael Gene Sullivan and directed by Jamal Howard, January 19 – February 26, 2023. See who is starring in the cast, how to get tickets and more!
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Will Open Mercury Theater Chicago 2023 Season
December 21, 2022
Mercury Theater has announced the first production of the 2023 Season, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Christopher Chase Carter and Alexis J. Roston, written by Lanie Robertson, and starring Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday and Nygel D. Robinson as Jimmy.
Random Acts To Stream DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY
December 20, 2022
Random Acts Network has announced the premiere and casting for DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY, a dramatic adaptation of The Real Housewives of NYC. The streaming premiere will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 7pm.
Photo: Meet the Company of First Folio Theatre's LITTLE WOMEN
December 20, 2022
Meet the Marches in first look photos! First Folio Theatre continues its final season with Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, a World Premiere adaptation by Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler.
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January
December 20, 2022
The Den Theatre will present comedian Maz Jobrani for four stand-up performances January 27 & 28, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.