Photos: First Look at the Cast of RADIAL GRADIENT at Shattered Globe

Shattered Globe Theatre is continuing its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma's introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. Developed through SGT's Global Playwright Series, Radial Gradient will play January 27 - March 11, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at sgtheatre.org/gradient by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Tickets are currently available through SGT's two-show membership ($70) at sgtheatre.org/membership.

See photos of the cast below!

Radial Gradient features Simran Deokule, Isabelle Muthiah and Kianna Rose.

Three women enter a research study hoping to create positive change after a hate crime takes place at a liberal university in America. Timelines in 2017 and 2020 intertwine as participants unravel their complicated shared friendships and histories. Jasmine Sharma's new play challenges what complicity looks like - what do we do if it looks like us?

Comments SGT Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner, "Shattered Globe Theatre is very proud to present one of the winning plays selected from our inaugural Global Playwrights Series. The goal of the festival was to lift up the voices of new, diverse playwrights by developing their work with a commitment to produce, and to form long- term connections with these writers. SGT welcomes playwright Jasmine Sharma and director Grace Dolezal-Ng to begin this journey with us."

The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (Scenic Design), Hailey Rakowiecki* (Costume Design), Jason Lynch+ (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz+ (Original Music and Sound Design), Parker Molacek (Projection Design), Rachel Watson (Properties Design), Yama Pouye, (Assistant Director), Judy Anderson* (Executive Production Manager), Richie Vavrina (Production Manager), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), JC Widman (Stage Manager) and Beckett Fowler (Assistant Stage Manager and Covid Compliance Officer).