Photos: First Look at Tyler Anthony Smith's I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE

The show will play Saturday nights at 10:30PM, June 3, 2023 through July 1, 2023 at Facility Theatre.

This summer, Curious Theatre Branch's annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival is back and presenting the premiere of Tyler Anthony Smith's new solo show I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE, directed by Stephanie Shaw and stage-managed by Jenna Raithel.

The show will play Saturday nights at 10:30PM, June 3, 2023 through July 1, 2023 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and are on sale now at Click Here

For as long as this planet has been flat, humans with verve have been milling and seething amongst us. But what even is verve? Well, verve is verve. Those with verve are typically magnetizing, which unearths a whole new question: How does a person possess so much vigor and spirit that it becomes intoxicating, rendering the everyday plebeian totally susceptible to Human-With-Verve's charms?

Tyler Anthony Smith's "I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE" is a raw, focused, challenging, questionable, bold, fresh, dated, futile, dazzling, timely, grim, obscure, pretentious, snappy, wicked, tremendous, fishy, exhausting, and exciting piece of theatre. Smith says, "I'm honored to be back at Rhino Fest, premiering my new show that talks about things like warmth, coldness, and how all homosexuals engage in tax evasion. See back page for details."

Get a first look at the show below!

Photo Credit: Taylor Dalton

