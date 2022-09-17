Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's STEW at Theater Wit

The production runs through October 22nd.

Sep. 17, 2022 Â 

Shattered Globe Theatre has launched its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of STEW, Zora Howard's Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing September 9 - October 22, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

STEW features Ensemble Members Demetra Dee* and Jazzma Pryor* with Velma Austin and Jasmine Cheri Rush.

The Tucker women are up early to prepare an important meal, or at least that's what Mama says. As the day wears on, tensions simmer inside and around Mama's kitchen. Zora Howard's award-winning play, STEW, is a hilarious and haunting drama that explores the unbreakable bond between kinswomen and reveals the power that loss holds over our lives when we refuse to share it with others.

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Austin Winter (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Persephone Lawrence-Wescott (Props Designer), Zack Berinstein (Composer), Danielle Davis (Assistant Director), JJ Porterfield (Sound Technician), Judy Anderson (Executive Production Manager) Dusty Brown (Production Manager), Johnnie Schleyer (Technical Director), Tina M. Jach* (Stage Manager) and Ayanna Wimberly+ (Assistant Stage Manager).

Jazzma Pryor, Velma Austin, Demetra Dee and Jasmine Cheri Rush

Velma Austin, Demetra Dee, Jazzma Pryor and Jasmine Cheri Rush

Demetra Dee, Velma Austin and Jasmine Cheri Rush

Jazzma Pryor and Jasmine Cheri Rush

Demetra Dee and Velma Austin

Jazzma Pryor and Jasmine Cheri Rush

Velma Austin

Jazzma Pryor and Demetra Dee

Jasmine Cheri Rush and Demetra Dee

Demetra Dee and Velma Austin

Velma Austin


