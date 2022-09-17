Photos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's STEW at Theater Wit

Shattered Globe Theatre has launched its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of STEW, Zora Howard's Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing September 9 - October 22, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

Check out photos from the production below!

STEW features Ensemble Members Demetra Dee* and Jazzma Pryor* with Velma Austin and Jasmine Cheri Rush.

The Tucker women are up early to prepare an important meal, or at least that's what Mama says. As the day wears on, tensions simmer inside and around Mama's kitchen. Zora Howard's award-winning play, STEW, is a hilarious and haunting drama that explores the unbreakable bond between kinswomen and reveals the power that loss holds over our lives when we refuse to share it with others.

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Austin Winter (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Persephone Lawrence-Wescott (Props Designer), Zack Berinstein (Composer), Danielle Davis (Assistant Director), JJ Porterfield (Sound Technician), Judy Anderson (Executive Production Manager) Dusty Brown (Production Manager), Johnnie Schleyer (Technical Director), Tina M. Jach* (Stage Manager) and Ayanna Wimberly+ (Assistant Stage Manager).