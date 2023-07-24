Photos: First Look at NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre

No Man’s Land features ensemble member Jeff Perry with Jon Hudson Odom, Samuel Roukin and Mark Ulrich.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is concluding its 47th season with Harold Pinter’s celebrated masterwork No Man’s Land directed by Les Waters (Dana H., In the Next Room..(or the vibrator play), Middletown), playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at Click Here or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

No Man's Land features ensemble member Jeff Perry with Jon Hudson Odom, Samuel Roukin and Mark Ulrich.

In the drawing room of his stately Hampstead mansion, the wealthy, aging Hirst hosts his newfound acquaintance, the enigmatic Spooner, for an evening of endless beer, scotch and vodka. The night winds on, the drinks keep pouring and the ground keeps shifting – until two sinister younger men arrive and interrupt the bacchanal. Steppenwolf returns to Harold Pinter’s modern masterpiece: a generational power struggle, a tug of war between expert wordsmiths, a maze of murky meaning. Or perhaps it's just two old English sots waxing nostalgic and waiting for the sun to rise. In No Man’s Land, you can never be certain, and nothing is as is seems. 

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Janice Pytel (Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Courtney Abbott (Fight Choreographer), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice, Text and Dialect Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Single tickets ($20 - $98) are now on sale at Click Here and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season featuring two world premieres and three Chicago premieres at Click Here

Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also available: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

No Man's Land will also feature Pit Seating for a truly up-close and intimate theater experience. Pit Seating is a row of temporary seats in front of "Row A," where Steppenwolf's standard theater seating begins.




The Den Theatre has announced a special one-night-only Back to School comedy show featuring Erica Nicole Clark, Jamie Shriner, Seth Davis, Ty Riggs, David Donnick, and Jordan Gamby, all former and current teachers from the Chicago area, on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m

It’s easy to see why Harold Pinter’s NO MAN’S LAND has been categorized as Theater of the Absurd: The play focuses on four male characters in a nebulous space, debating nothing and everything all at the same time. Les Waters directs a game ensemble of actors who wholeheartedly embrace the true absurdity and existentialism of the text. The production design mirrors the liminal state of the play: Andrew Boyce’s set is a staid, elegant, and sparsely populated living room (chiefly featuring two armchairs and two decidedly less comfortable chairs on each side of the stage). All of the action takes place inside a literal room, with walls flanked by an open blue-gray space. Janice Pytel’s costume designs are likewise timeless: Well-tailored suits that seem oddly formal for just sitting around, talking about nothing. But they fit the production nicely. Mikhail Fiksel’s sound design lends an extra sense of eeriness to the production as well.

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak  will celebrate the 12th Season at BrightSide Theatre; 'A Season of Passion'. We start the season with a masterful musical full of elegance and romance, Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music. 

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2023 season with a celebration of one of America's great music icons in Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire was created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, is adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr., and Jason Edwards, orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby and additional arrangements by David Abbinanti. 

Recommended For You