Photos: First Look at Drury Lane Theatre's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Drury Lane Theatre opens Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show, celebrating the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller and the vibrant spirit of the Harlem Renaissance tonight, June 30, 2024. Set in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, this production highlights the area's music and history.

The Tony Award-winning musical revue is directed by E. Faye Butler and runs June 26 – August 18, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Single tickets are on sale now and available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.

The cast of Ain’t Misbehavin’ features Sharriese Y. Hamilton, James T. Lane, Alanna Lovely, Alexis J. Roston, and Lorenzo Rush Jr. with standbys Micah Mixon, Austin Nelson, Jr., and Aeriel Williams.

Fats Waller’s own words best describe this production: “One Never Knows, Do One!” Lose yourself in the irresistible rhythms and soulful melodies that define an era of musical brilliance. From sultry ballads to upbeat swing numbers, come to Ain’t Misbehavin’ for an evening of unparalleled entertainment where you'll find yourself irresistibly swaying and humming along to the enduring melodies from the legendary Fats Waller. Featuring over 30 favorites including “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint Is Jumpin’,” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.”

The creative team for Ain’t Misbehavin’ includes E. Faye Butler (Director), MzFlo Walker-Harris (Choreographer), William Foster McDaniel (Music Director), Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer), McKinley Johnson (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Stephanie Farina (Sound Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer) and Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager).

Ain’t Misbehavin’ is rated PG-13.

