Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre

The production is currently running through January 14, 2024. 

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet th Photo 4 Video: BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press

Step behind the gates and discover the magic that awaits when Aurora’s Paramount Theatre presents the Professional Regional Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, currently running through January 14, 2024. 

Check out production photos below!

Follow young Charlie Bucket, his Grandpa Joe and four more Golden Ticket winners on a private tour of eccentric “Candy Man” Willy Wonka’s magical and mysterious chocolate factory. Who will win the lifetime supply of chocolate? Experience their life-changing journey through a world of “Pure Imagination," revealed with Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Trent Stork, Paramount’s Artistic Producer and Casting Director, and winner, Jeff Award, Director-Musical-Large, for Paramount’s Kinky Boots in 2022, and their design team are planning a high-energy, technicolor production performed on a dazzling set designed by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, with choreography by Kasey Alfonso, music direction by Kory Danielson and costumes by Ryan Park. 

Before audiences even step into the theater and see the amazing set, Paramount’s Grand Gallery will be fully decked out for the holidays, anchored by a two-story, Willy Wonka-themed Christmas tree, the perfect backdrop for pre-show holiday season selfies.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is your golden ticket for a scrumdiddlyumptious holiday outing for the whole family at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets, $28-$79, are on sale now, or save with a Paramount Theatre three-play Broadway Series subscription package.

For tickets, subscriptions and information, visit paramountaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666. 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is based on the beloved 1964 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The musical features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory also pays homage to the original score by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley including favorites like "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song" and "Pure Imagination."

﻿The musical premiered on London’s West End in 2013 where it ran for more than three years and earned seven Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. It premiered on Broadway in 2017, ran for nine months, and was followed by two national tours. 

Paramount Theatre’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory stars Charlie Long and Meena Sood alternating as Charlie Bucket, Stephen Schellhardt as Willy Wonka, Gene Weygandt as Grandpa Joe, David Blakeman as Augustus Gloop, Abby C. Smith as Mrs. Gloop, Devon Hayakawa as Veruca Salt, Jason Richards as Mr. Salt, August Forman as Mike Teavee, Heidi Kettenring as Mrs. Teavee, Tiffany T. Taylor as Violet Beauregarde, Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Mr. Beauregarde and Jaye Ladymore as Mrs. Bucket. 

For Paramount’s Professional Regional Premiere, two child performers - Charlie Long and Meena Sood - will alternate in the role of Charlie Bucket. Long played Kurt last season in Paramount’s The Sound of Music and rocked out as Billy and in the ensemble of School of Rock. Sood made her Paramount debut last spring in School of Rock as Shonelle, and she stepped into the role of class factotum Summer Hathaway for several performances.

Ensemble members are Terrell Armstrong, Lexie Bailey, Brian Bandura, Matthew Bettencourt, Ben Broughton, Lydia Burke, Morgan DiFonzo, Evan C. Dolan, Nick Druzbanski, Alley Ellis, Jared David Michael Grant, Dakota Hughes, Michael Lunder, Jessica Minter, Sara Reinecke, Nellie Shuford, Allison Sill, Ayana Strutz and Matthew Weidenbener.

﻿Director Trent Stork, Paramount’s Artistic Producer and Casting Director, won their first Jeff Award, Director-Musical-Large, for Paramount’s Kinky Boots in 2022. Stork also helmed last season’s blockbuster productions of School of Rock, and Into the Woods with co-director Jim Corti.

Stork’s production team includes Kasey Alfonso, choreographer; Kory Danielson, music director, conductor and music supervisor; Jeffrey D. Kmiec, scenic designer; Ryan Park, costume designer; Greg Hofmann, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Paul Deziel, projection designer; Jesse Gaffney, prop designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Max Fabian, fight and intimacy director; Susan Gosdick, dialect coach; Vertigo, flying effects; Amanda Raquel Martinez, assistant director; Maria Blanco, associate choreographer; Celia Villacres, associate music director and associate conductor; Jaci Entwisle, stage manager; and Amber R. Dettmers and Erin Nicole Eggers, assistant stage managers.﻿

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
David Blakeman, Abby C. Smith, Stephen Schellhardt

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
August Forman and Willy Wonka

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Lorenzo Rush Jr., Tiffany T. Taylor, and Stephen Schellhardt

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski and Allison Sill

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Jaye Ladymore and Meena Sood

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Gene Weygandt and Meena Sood

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt, and Heidi Kettenring, and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Devon Hayakawa and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Devon Hayakawa and Jason Richards

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt, Tiffany T. Taylor, Meena Sood, Heidi Kettenring, Devon Hayakawa, David Blakeman, August Forman, Jason Richards, Lorenzo Rush Jr., Abby C. Smith, and Gene Weygandt

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Meena Sood

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
August Forman and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Tiffany T. Taylor, Lorenzo Rush Jr., and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
David Blakeman, Abby C. Smith, and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Meena Sood and Stephen Schellhardt

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt and Company

Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt and Company


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Review: ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL Photo
Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

There are not enough words to describe Paramount Theatre’s current production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which is based on the book by Roald Dahl. Director Trent Stork and this cast (over 20) brings the world of imagination to vivid life.

2
Terry Spencer Hesser And Dexter Bullard Unite To Bring CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS Back To Chicag Photo
Terry Spencer Hesser And Dexter Bullard Unite To Bring CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS Back To Chicago, November 24 - January 7

Terry Spencer Hesser's hilarious and insightful play “Christmas With Elvis” returns to Chicago after 32 years in a production directed by Dexter Bullard at Chopin Theatre Nov. 24 - Jan. 7.

3
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL Photo
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL

The new production at Drury Lane Theatre is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.  It is an updated version of the 1957 and 1965 TV films starring Julie Andrews and then Lesley Ann Warren. The original book was written by Oscar Hammerstein II.

4
Special Sing-Along Performance of SIX Comes to Chicago in July 2024 Photo
Special Sing-Along Performance of SIX Comes to Chicago in July 2024

Broadway In Chicago has announced the first sing-along performance here in Chicago of SIX on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Bandstand in Chicago Bandstand
Raue Center For The Arts (9/13-10/20)
Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna in Chicago Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna
Chicago Symphony Center (11/25-11/25)
Silent Sky in Chicago Silent Sky
Citadel Theatre (2/14-3/17)
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
St. Michael Church in Old Town (12/15-12/15)
The Night of the Hunter in Chicago The Night of the Hunter
City Lit Theater (10/20-12/03)
Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show in Chicago Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
Music of the Baroque: Mullova Plays Bach in Chicago Music of the Baroque: Mullova Plays Bach
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (1/28-1/28)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Chicago Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
Ghetto Vintage in Chicago Ghetto Vintage
Ann Barzel Theater at Visceral Dance Center (12/02-12/03)
Pinocchio in Chicago Pinocchio
Beverly Arts Center (10/25-11/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You