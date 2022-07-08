Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Perforamnces run through August 6, 2022 at Theater Wit.
American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, presents August Wilson's Fences, directed by Monty Cole. The intimate and up-close production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will play to 60 people capacity per show from July 1-August 6, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Tickets will be available beginning May 31 at (773) 975-8150 and www.americanbluestheater.com.
Check out photos below!
This is the sensational drama about Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro Baseball League, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a black man from major leagues during his prime, Troy's bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and family.
The cast is: Kamal Angelo Bolden (Troy Maxson), Manny Buckley* (Gabriel), Shanésia Davis (Rose), Ajax Dontavius, (Cory), Martel Manning (Jim Bono), William Anthony Sebastian Rose (Lyons), and Riley Wells (Raynell).
The creative team includes Yeaji Kim (scenic design), Jared Gooding* (lighting design), Stephanie Cluggish (costume design), Rick Sims* (sound design), Verity Neely (properties design), Charlie Baker (fight & intimacy design), Cara Parrish* (stage manager) and Shandee Vaughan* (production manager).
*Denotes Ensemble Member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow
Martel Manning, Kamal Angelo Bolden
Kamal Angelo Bolden, Shanesia Davis
Martel Manning, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Shanesia Davis
Manny Buckley, Kamal Angelo Bolden
Martel Manning, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Ajaz Dontavius, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Manny Buckley
Ajax Dontavius, Kamal Angelo Bolden
Riley Wells, Ajax Dontavius