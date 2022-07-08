Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES

Perforamnces run through August 6, 2022 at Theater Wit.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, presents August Wilson's Fences, directed by Monty Cole. The intimate and up-close production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will play to 60 people capacity per show from July 1-August 6, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Tickets will be available beginning May 31 at (773) 975-8150 and www.americanbluestheater.com.

Check out photos below!

This is the sensational drama about Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro Baseball League, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a black man from major leagues during his prime, Troy's bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and family.

The cast is: Kamal Angelo Bolden (Troy Maxson), Manny Buckley* (Gabriel), Shanésia Davis (Rose), Ajax Dontavius, (Cory), Martel Manning (Jim Bono), William Anthony Sebastian Rose (Lyons), and Riley Wells (Raynell).

The creative team includes Yeaji Kim (scenic design), Jared Gooding* (lighting design), Stephanie Cluggish (costume design), Rick Sims* (sound design), Verity Neely (properties design), Charlie Baker (fight & intimacy design), Cara Parrish* (stage manager) and Shandee Vaughan* (production manager).

*Denotes Ensemble Member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Martel Manning, Kamal Angelo Bolden

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Kamal Angelo Bolden, Shanesia Davis

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Martel Manning, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Shanesia Davis

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Manny Buckley, Kamal Angelo Bolden

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Martel Manning, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Ajaz Dontavius, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Manny Buckley

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Ajax Dontavius, Kamal Angelo Bolden

Photos: First Look at American Blues Theater's FENCES
Riley Wells, Ajax Dontavius



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You