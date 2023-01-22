Photos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater will present ALMOST, MAINE, written by John Cariani and directed by Susan Gorman through February 26.

Check out photos of the production below!



Welcome to Almost, a quaint sort of place located in northern Maine. The town is called Almost because the residents never really got around to organizing. One cold night, as the northern lights are set to appear, many of the residents, embodied by only four actors, fall in and out of love in the most charming, hilarious, and delightful of ways. Join us, as we journey to a place that may feel like the ends of the earth, but really can be found right in your own backyard.



The cast includes Eileen Dixon as Glory/Sandrine/Gayle/Deena/Rhonda, Whitney Minarik as Ginette/Waitress/Marvalyn/Shelly/Marci/Hope, Rio Ragazzone as Pete/Jimmy/Chad/Phil/Dave, Zach Kunde as East/Steve/Lendall/Randy/Man, Dana Pepowski as Glory/Sandrine/Gayle/Deena/Rhonda (U/S), Abby, Railsback as Ginette/Waitress/Marvalyn/Shelly/Marci/Hope (U/S), Daniel Vaughn Manasia as Pete/Jimmy/Chad/Phil/Dave (U/S), and Andrew Kleopfer as East/Steve/Lendall/Randy/Man (U/S).

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Susan Gorman

Stage Manager: Reina McGonigle

Costume Designer: Janelle L. Smith

Lighting Designer: Hannah Wein

Scenic & Props Designer: Brian Seckfort

Sound Designer: Jay Pastucha

DATES:

January 19 - February 26

SHOWTIMES:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30pm

Saturday, Sunday: 3:00pm

PRICE:

$20 student | $30 - Previews January 19, 20, 21 (3pm)

$28 student | $45 adults - Run January 21 (7:30pm) - February 26



The performance runs approximately two hours with an intermission.