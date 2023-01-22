Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Oil Lamp Theater

The production runs through February 26th.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Oil Lamp Theater will present ALMOST, MAINE, written by John Cariani and directed by Susan Gorman through February 26.

Check out photos of the production below!

Welcome to Almost, a quaint sort of place located in northern Maine. The town is called Almost because the residents never really got around to organizing. One cold night, as the northern lights are set to appear, many of the residents, embodied by only four actors, fall in and out of love in the most charming, hilarious, and delightful of ways. Join us, as we journey to a place that may feel like the ends of the earth, but really can be found right in your own backyard.

The cast includes Eileen Dixon as Glory/Sandrine/Gayle/Deena/Rhonda, Whitney Minarik as Ginette/Waitress/Marvalyn/Shelly/Marci/Hope, Rio Ragazzone as Pete/Jimmy/Chad/Phil/Dave, Zach Kunde as East/Steve/Lendall/Randy/Man, Dana Pepowski as Glory/Sandrine/Gayle/Deena/Rhonda (U/S), Abby, Railsback as Ginette/Waitress/Marvalyn/Shelly/Marci/Hope (U/S), Daniel Vaughn Manasia as Pete/Jimmy/Chad/Phil/Dave (U/S), and Andrew Kleopfer as East/Steve/Lendall/Randy/Man (U/S).

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Susan Gorman
Stage Manager: Reina McGonigle
Costume Designer: Janelle L. Smith
Lighting Designer: Hannah Wein
Scenic & Props Designer: Brian Seckfort
Sound Designer: Jay Pastucha

DATES:

January 19 - February 26

SHOWTIMES:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30pm
Saturday, Sunday: 3:00pm

PRICE:

$20 student | $30 - Previews January 19, 20, 21 (3pm)
$28 student | $45 adults - Run January 21 (7:30pm) - February 26

The performance runs approximately two hours with an intermission.

Cast of Almost, Maine

Cast of Almost, Maine

Cast of Almost, Maine

Cast of Almost, Maine

Cast of Almost, Maine

Cast of Almost, Maine

Cast of Almost, Maine




