Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre

The production runs January 25 – February 25, 2024, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. 

By: Feb. 03, 2024

Northlight Theatre, continues its 2023–2024 season with the suspenseful 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury, directed by recent Northlight Artistic Fellow Hamid Dehghani. The production runs January 25 – February 25, 2024, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. 

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist is a suspenseful drama about family and sacrifice. Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now that the Americans are withdrawing — along with their promises of protection — Taroon spends his days in hiding, a target of the increasingly powerful Taliban. On the day his son is born, he must choose between staying safe but trapped in his sister’s apartment or risking his life to see his child.

The cast of Selling Kabul includes Owais Ahmed (Taroon), Ahmad Kamal (Jawid), Aila Ayilam Peck (Afiya), and Shadee Vossoughi (Leyla).

The creative team includes Joseph Johnson (set design), David Arevalo (costume design), Maximo Grano de Oro (light design), Jeffrey Levin (sound design), Mariah Bennett (props design). Juan Barrera López is the assistant director, Awesta Zarif and Sahar Sediqi are the Cultural Consultants, and Rita M. Vreeland is the stage manager.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Owais Ahmed

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Owais Ahmed and Aila Ayilam Peck

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Aila Ayilam Peck

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Aila Ayilam Peck, Shadee Vossoughi

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Owais Ahmed and Aila Ayilam Peck

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Owais Ahmed and Aila Ayilam Peck




