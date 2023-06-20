Photos: First Look At BEING SEEN At The Den Theatre, Now Playing Through July 2

This captivating, fast-paced comedy by Richard Gustin looks at launching a “fresh start.”

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Voted “Fan Favorite” (one of 12 out of 180+ productions so honored) at the New York International Fringe Festival, Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring WTTW’s former “Wild Chicago” host Will Clinger and Jeff Award Winner Kelly Anne Clark is making its Chicago premiere through July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.  See photos from the production. 

This captivating, fast-paced comedy by Richard Gustin looks at launching a “fresh start.” An actor answers the audition notice of a highly acclaimed director and finds herself navigating his outlandish creative process. This tour de force comedy asks the question: “What would you do for a dream?” 

The original production at the New York International Fringe Festival starred Broadway actor William Youmans and Allison Minick and premiered at the 2015 New York International Fringe Festival to critical and audience acclaim. 

The preview date is Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. with press opening Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for Being Seen are $35 with $20 tickets available to seniors, industry and students. Tickets go on sale March 15 and may be purchased through the box office by calling 773.697.3830 or by visiting Click Here.  




