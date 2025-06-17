Photos: DILARIA Off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at production photos of the off-Broadway premiere of Dilaria. The production features the off-Broadway debuts of stars Ella Stiller, Chiara Aurelia, and Christopher Briney under the direction of Alex Keegan.

Julia Randall’s Dilaria began performances on Friday, June 13 at the DR2 Theatre ahead of its Wednesday, June 18th opening.



The cast of Dilaria also features understudies Ari Dalbert and Rebecca Ho. Creative team members for Dilaria include Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design), Cat Raynor (props design), Dave Anzeulo (fight/intimacy), and Amauta Firmino (dramaturgy). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

