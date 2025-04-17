Photos: A WONDROUS SOUND at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening night of A Wondrous Sound took place Wednesday, April 16 at the Lyric Opera House, launching a two-performance-only celebration of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and the Lyric Opera Chorus. See photos from the event here!

Led by Music Director Enrique Mazzola and hosted by General Director, President & CEO John Mangum, the program weaves together operatic overtures, choral showpieces, and Broadway favorites in an audience-pleasing showcase as the company approaches the end of the 2024/25 Season.



The repertoire included selections from Bizet, Puccini, Rossini, Wagner, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Bernstein — featuring the Carmen Overture, Soldiers’ Chorus from Faust, Humming Chorus from Madama Butterfly, and highlights from Carousel and West Side Story. The final performance will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker

