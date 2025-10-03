Photos: A Red Orchid Theatre Opens 33rd Season with World Premiere of VEAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Red Orchid Theatre will open its 33rd season with the world premiere of Veal by Jojo Jones, directed by Ensemble Member dado. Performances will run September 25 – November 2, 2025 at 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago’s Old Town. See photos of the production.

Veal will star Jojo Brown, Alexandra Chopson, Carmia Imani, Jasper Johnson and Alice Wu, with understudies Lola Fratto, Kaitlyn Gorman, Amy Yesom Kim, Sean McGlynn and Christin Prince.

Following a violent coup, a young woman named Chelsea becomes Queen of North America. Into her new palace walk three middle school friends — Franny, Lulu, and Noa — with whom she has not spoken in years. They arrive seeking a favor, but before Chelsea decides their fate, she forces them to revisit the complicated bond they once shared — and its devastating end.

The production team will include Tianxuan Chen (scenic and lighting design), Connor Blackwood (sound design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Ab Rieve (props), and Jyreika Guest (violence and intimacy direction). Faith Hart serves as assistant director and script supervisor, with Elliott Puckette as dramaturg, Tom Daniel as technical director, Shelbi Weaver as production manager, Lauren Lassus as stage manager, and Dorothy Craven and Faith Locke as assistant stage managers.

Single tickets and season subscriptions are currently available.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover



The Cast of VEAL

