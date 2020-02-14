Photo Flash: Writer's Theatre Presents Lydia Diamond's STICK FLY
Sibling rivalries and parental expectations come to a head as family secrets emerge during a weekend away that becomes more "interrogation" than "relaxation" in this witty and moving rollercoaster of a family comedy-drama.
What begins as a relaxing summer weekend on Martha's Vineyard escalates when the LeVay brothers bring their new girlfriends home to meet their affluent and imposing parents. But Mom's not there, and Dad's acting weird. As the newcomers find themselves under familial scrutiny, long-hidden family tensions bubble to the surface and by the end of the weekend, almost everyone at the Vineyard finds themselves under a microscope as they grapple with arguments about class, race and cultural expectations.
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow
Jennifer Latimore, Eric Gerard
Jennifer Latimore, Eric Gerard, Ayanna Bria Bakari, DiMonte Henning
Jennifer Latimore, Eric Gerard
Jennifer Latimore, David Alan Anderson
Jennifer Latimore, David Alan Anderson, Kayla Raelle Holder, DiMonte Henning
DiMonte Henning, David Alan Anderson, Eric Gerard, Jennifer Latimore
