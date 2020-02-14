Advertisement

Photo Flash: Writer's Theatre Presents Lydia Diamond's STICK FLY

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Sibling rivalries and parental expectations come to a head as family secrets emerge during a weekend away that becomes more "interrogation" than "relaxation" in this witty and moving rollercoaster of a family comedy-drama.

Check out photos below!

What begins as a relaxing summer weekend on Martha's Vineyard escalates when the LeVay brothers bring their new girlfriends home to meet their affluent and imposing parents. But Mom's not there, and Dad's acting weird. As the newcomers find themselves under familial scrutiny, long-hidden family tensions bubble to the surface and by the end of the weekend, almost everyone at the Vineyard finds themselves under a microscope as they grapple with arguments about class, race and cultural expectations.

The Box Office is located at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org




Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Adelaide Festival Centre Breezes Into Autumn 2020
  • Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers Will Perform at the Adelaide Fringe
  • THE GREAT BRITISH HATE OFF - Improvised Comedy Comes To Adelaide
  • Josh Belperio's Adelaide Fringe Show Changed to RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW
    • Advertisement