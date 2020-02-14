Photo Flash: Writer's Theatre Presents Lydia Diamond's STICK FLY

Sibling rivalries and parental expectations come to a head as family secrets emerge during a weekend away that becomes more "interrogation" than "relaxation" in this witty and moving rollercoaster of a family comedy-drama.

Check out photos below!

What begins as a relaxing summer weekend on Martha's Vineyard escalates when the LeVay brothers bring their new girlfriends home to meet their affluent and imposing parents. But Mom's not there, and Dad's acting weird. As the newcomers find themselves under familial scrutiny, long-hidden family tensions bubble to the surface and by the end of the weekend, almost everyone at the Vineyard finds themselves under a microscope as they grapple with arguments about class, race and cultural expectations.

The Box Office is located at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You