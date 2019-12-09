Photo Flash: Strawdog Theatre Company's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS

After charming audiences last winter, Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday hit HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS returns December 7 - 29, 2019 at 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago's Northcenter neighborhood. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, the family classic features book and adaptation by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Lauren Katz and music direction by Yair Farkas. Tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Sunday, December 8 at 1 pm.

Take a look at photos below!

The cast includes Sarah Bacinich, Brianna Joy Ford, Cohen Kraus, Jack Morsovillo, Josh Pennington and Leo Zhu. Understudies: Jessamyn Fitzpatrick, Caroline Kidwell and Narciso Lobo.

Will Hershel of Ostropool outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue so that villagers can celebrate Hanukkah? In this stage adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, the story comes to life with music and a little bit of magic for families of all ages to enjoy.

The production team includes Evan Frank (scenic and props design), Elle Erickson (costume design), Benjamin Carne (lighting design), Hannah Foerschler (sound design), Amy Sheahan (assistant director), Kendra Williams (stage manager) and Anika Jones (assistant stage manager).

Photo Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Cohen Kraus, Josh Pennington, Brianna Joy Ford, Leo Zhu, Sarah Bacinich and Jack Morsovillo

Cohen Kraus, Brianna Joy Ford, Josh Pennington and Sarah Bacinich

Sarah Bacinich, Josh Pennington, Brianna Joy Ford and Cohen Kraus

Sarah Bacinich and Jack Morsovillo

Josh Pennington, Brianna Joy Ford, Cohen Kraus, Leo Zhu, Sarah Bacinich and Jack Morsovillo

Brianna Joy Ford and Josh Pennington

Jack Morsovillo and Leo Zhu

Jack Morsovillo

Jack Morsovillo with the Cast

Jack Morsovillo

Jack Morsovillo and Cohen Kraus

Jack Morsovillo





