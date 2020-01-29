Photo Flash: SOPHISTICATED LADIES Opens at Porchlight Music Theatre

Porchlight Music Theatre's 25th Anniversary Mainstage season continues with Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, January 24 - March 6, 2020 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. Featuring music by Duke Ellington, concept by Donald McKayle, direction and choreography by Brenda Didier and Florence Walker Harris, and music direction by Jermaine Hill.

Tickets are $39 - $66 and are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884. (Please note: complete performance schedule is available at the end of this release.)

A celebration of the artist many consider one of the most important composers in the history of American music, this stylish salute to "the Duke," Duke Ellington, will transport audiences on a high-stepping, dynamic journey through the life and times of this great showman. From his early days at Harlem's legendary Cotton Club through growing successes at Carnegie Hall, on Broadway, in Hollywood and around the world, this elegant, Tony Award-nominated entertainment features a treasure trove of Ellington's biggest hits, including "Mood Indigo," "Take the "A" Train," "I'm Beginning to See the Light," "Hit Me With a Hot Note and Watch Me Bounce," "Perdido," "It Don't Mean a Thing," "In a Sentimental Mood," "Satin Doll" among many others.

The cast of Porchlight Music Theatre's Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies includes: Lydia Burke+, "The Danseuse;" Donterrio Johnson^, "The Jazzbo;" Molly Kral+,"The Soubrette;" Donica Lynn+, "The Chanteuse;" John Marshall, Jr^,"The Hipster;" Lorenzo Rush Jr^, "The Raconteur;" Eustace J. Williams^,"The Danseur" with Shantel Cribbs +, Madison Piner+, Jenna Schoppe+ and Terri K. Woodall+;"Sophisticated Ladies" and Chuckie Benson^, Tristan Bruns^, Kaimana Neil^ and Joey Stone^;"Sophisticated Gentlemen" and Ariel Dorsey+, "swing/Sophisticated Lady."

The Sophisticated Ladies band includes Jermaine Hill^, conductor/keyboard; Marcel Bonfim^, bass; Jonathan Golko^, reeds 2; bass; Darius Hampton^, reeds 1; Justin Kono^, percussion; Stephanie Lebens+, trombone and Sam Wolsk^, trumpet.

Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies' production team includes: Brenda Didier+ and Florence Walker Harris+, co-director and co-choreographer; Jermaine Hill^, music director; Angela Weber Miller+, scenic designer; Denise Karczewski+, lighting designer; Robert Hornbostel^, sound designer; Caitlin McCarthy+, properties designer; Theresa Ham+, costume designer; Kevin Barthel^, wig designer; Matthew McMullen^, stage manager; Jackie Robinson+, assistant stage manager; Mary Zanger+, assistant stage manager; Joaquin Gomez^, assistant stage; Sean Michael Mohler^, assistant stage manager; Austin Kopsa^, assistant stage manager swing; Samantha Treible+, wardrobe supervisor; Rachel West+, master electrician; Matthew Chase^, sound design assistant; Jamie Davis+, soundboard engineer and Catherine Allen+, production manager.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You