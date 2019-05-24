Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night

May. 24, 2019  

Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American premiere production of the hit new musical SIX opened on Wednesday, May 22 to a packed house of fans and supporters in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX stars the six wives of Henry VIII in an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-shining a spotlight on these women as never before. Check out event photos featuring the cast and creative team below!

The six ex-wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. After its runaway debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out UK tour, the musical phenomenon is now taking London by storm with an open-ended run on the West End, now nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza - Bravelux

Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night
Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Mallory Maedke (Alternate Boleyn/Seymour/Howard), Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Alternate Aragon/Cleves/Parr), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour), and Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon)

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Mallory Maedke (Alternate Boleyn/Seymour/Howard), Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Alternate Aragon/Cleves/Parr), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour), and Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon)

Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Adrianna Hicks
Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Abby Mueller

Samantha Pauly
Adrianna Hicks

Anna Uzele
Abby Mueller

Lucas McMahon
Samantha Pauly

Andy Barnes
Anna Uzele

Joe Beighton
Lucas McMahon

Toby Marlow
Andy Barnes

James Alsop
Joe Beighton

Lucy Moss, Rick Boynton
Toby Marlow

Lucy Moss, Rick Boynton
James Alsop

Melody Sinclair
Lucy Moss, Rick Boynton

Kenny and Marleen Alhadeff
Lucy Moss, Rick Boynton

Lucy Moss
Melody Sinclair

Mallory Maedke
Kenny and Marleen Alhadeff

Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night
Lucy Moss

Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night
Mallory Maedke

Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night
Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Tom Curran, Joe Beighton, and Lucy Moss



