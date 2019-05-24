Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night

Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American premiere production of the hit new musical SIX opened on Wednesday, May 22 to a packed house of fans and supporters in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX stars the six wives of Henry VIII in an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-shining a spotlight on these women as never before. Check out event photos featuring the cast and creative team below!

The six ex-wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. After its runaway debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out UK tour, the musical phenomenon is now taking London by storm with an open-ended run on the West End, now nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza - Bravelux





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You