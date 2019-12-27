Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL

What happens to toys after they've been cast out?

AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL, penned by composer Cindy O'Connor and bookwriter/lyricist Larry Todd Cousineau imagines what later happened to some outcast toys rescued by a certain famous reindeer. After becoming huge celebrities in America, they are re-united to compete in a series of challenges where they must sing, model, design fashion, outwit/outplay/outlast and bake cakes, and of course, dance for their lives, all to prove that they are AMERICA'S BEST or FAVORITE, or LEAST OBJECTIONABLE, or something! The audience will actually determine the results with their votes, meaning every night can be a whole new show!

AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL INFORMATION

Book and Lyrics by Larry Todd Cousineau

Music by Cindy O'Connor

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by Donterrio Johnson

Music Direction by Cody Michael Bradley

November 29, 2019 - January 12, 2020

Ticket prices: $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays)

The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago

Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com

Recommended for ages 16+

Photo Credit: Jenni Carroll Photography

Patrick Regner

Julia Rowley, Josh Kemper

Tyler DeLoatch, Anna Blanchard

Danny Ackman, Tyler DeLoatch, Haylie Kinsler, Anna Blanchard, Patrick Regner, Julia Rowley, Jasmine Lacy Young

Josh Kemper, Tyler DeLoatch, Danny Ackman, Haylie Kinsler, Anna Blanchard, Julia Rowley, Jasmine Lacy Young

Riley Smith, Danny Ackman

Anna Blanchard, Julia Rowley, Haylie Kinsler (center), Danny Ackman, Tyler DeLoatch

Danny Ackman, Jasmine Lacy Young

Tyler DeLoatch

Tyler DeLoatch, Jasmine Lacy Young, Riley Smith

Tyler DeLoatch, Riley Smith





