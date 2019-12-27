Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL
What happens to toys after they've been cast out?
AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL, penned by composer Cindy O'Connor and bookwriter/lyricist Larry Todd Cousineau imagines what later happened to some outcast toys rescued by a certain famous reindeer. After becoming huge celebrities in America, they are re-united to compete in a series of challenges where they must sing, model, design fashion, outwit/outplay/outlast and bake cakes, and of course, dance for their lives, all to prove that they are AMERICA'S BEST or FAVORITE, or LEAST OBJECTIONABLE, or something! The audience will actually determine the results with their votes, meaning every night can be a whole new show!
See photos below!
AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL INFORMATION
Book and Lyrics by Larry Todd Cousineau
Music by Cindy O'Connor
WORLD PREMIERE
Directed by Donterrio Johnson
Music Direction by Cody Michael Bradley
November 29, 2019 - January 12, 2020
Ticket prices: $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays)
The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago
Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com
Recommended for ages 16+
Photo Credit: Jenni Carroll Photography
Patrick Regner
Julia Rowley, Josh Kemper
Tyler DeLoatch, Anna Blanchard
Danny Ackman, Tyler DeLoatch, Haylie Kinsler, Anna Blanchard, Patrick Regner, Julia Rowley, Jasmine Lacy Young
Josh Kemper, Tyler DeLoatch, Danny Ackman, Haylie Kinsler, Anna Blanchard, Julia Rowley, Jasmine Lacy Young
Riley Smith, Danny Ackman
Anna Blanchard, Julia Rowley, Haylie Kinsler (center), Danny Ackman, Tyler DeLoatch
Danny Ackman, Jasmine Lacy Young
Tyler DeLoatch
Tyler DeLoatch, Jasmine Lacy Young, Riley Smith
Tyler DeLoatch, Riley Smith