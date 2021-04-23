Photos: Porchlight's CALL ME ELIZABETH Premieres Tonight; Extension Announced Through May 9

Porchlight Music Theatre will announce that the Chicago streaming premiere with KB Productions of Call Me Elizabeth, a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor, written by and starring Kayla Boye and directed by Erin Kraft, has been extended through Sunday, May 9.

The 70-minute production may be viewed on-demand for $25 per household from PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Streaming is available up to 72 hours after initial viewing. A portion of proceeds benefits Howard Brown Health and Brave Space Alliance in honor of Taylor's advocacy and activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Fresh off her triumph as Best Actress for "Butterfield 8" and recovery from a recent brush with death, Elizabeth Taylor is struggling with her hardest role yet: herself. Through an intimate conversation with a biographer, Call Me Elizabeth examines the movie star's early life, career and loves as she grapples with the culture of celebrity and her place as Hollywood's brightest star.

The creative team includes Kayla Boye ("Elizabeth Taylor"), Erin Kraft (director), Christopher Pazdernik (associate producer), Ryan Cassell (cinematographer), Ethan Deppe (composer), Bethany Thomas (vocalist) and Kàchí Mozie (production photographer).

"Like so many, I have long been fascinated with Elizabeth Taylor, a pop culture icon who continues to captivate more than a decade after her death," said Boye. "In her youth, Taylor epitomized movie stardom, later becoming associated with her fabulous jewels, her popular perfumes and her activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS. But what is the story behind the image? How does a star develop into a legend, and how does that legacy sustain itself? With Call Me Elizabeth, I hope to pay tribute to the life of this extraordinary woman by exploring how the strength of her character enabled her to break barriers with unshakable bravery and with signature style."