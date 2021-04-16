Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre's Virtual Performance 'New Faces Sing Broadway 1961' Premieres Today

The cast includes Lexie Bailey, Nicole Barth, Marcus Canada, Chloe Howard, Izzie Jones, Clare Kennedy, Maurice Rex Randle, Abraham Shaw and Tommy Thurston.

Apr. 16, 2021  

Porchlight Music Theatre announces its next virtual offering, the latest edition of its New Faces Sing Broadway series, New Faces Sing Broadway 1961 hosted by Kelvin Roston, Jr., directed by Brianna Borger and with music direction and arrangements by Tom Vendafreddo. New Faces Sing Broadway 1961 was filmed on-site at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theatre and will be available for streaming beginning Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m. Central time through Sunday, May 16. Tickets are $25 - $50 and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Jeff Award-winning actor Kelvin Roston, Jr. is the host and introduces the audience, virtually, to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the 1961 Broadway season.

The 1961 cast of New Faces includes Lexie Bailey, Nicole Barth, Marcus Canada, Chloe Howard, Izzie Jones, Clare Kennedy, Maurice Rex Randle, Abraham Shaw and Tommy Thurston.

The production team of New Faces Sing Broadway 1961 includes: Brianna Borger (director); Tom Vendafreddo (music director and arrangements); Alex Rhyan (director of production); Christopher Pazdernik (producing associate and company manager); CastleLight Productions (video, editing and audio services) and Michael Weber (artistic director).

Tommy Thurston

Maurice Rex Randle

Marcus Canada

Nicole Barth

Tom Vendafreddo

Lexie Bailey

Abraham Shaw

Clare Kennedy

Chloe Howard

Izzie Jones


