Photo Flash: PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA

PlayMakers Laboratory, formerly Barrel of Monkeys, continues its 2019-20 season with THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Travels Through Time, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing Sundays at 3 pm from January 19 - February 16, 2020 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 pm.

Journey PlayMakers Laboratory as Grandma takes a time machine to visit student-written stories set in the past, present and future. Can Grandma repair the space-time continuum and return to the present? With the help of PML's students' stories, anything is possible.

The cast includes Elisa Carlson, Taylor Galloway, Jasmine Jordan, Cedar Larson, Nic Park and Ale Ramirez.

Now in its 18th year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time

Written by Chicago Elementary School Students

Adapted for the stage by PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members

Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd

Location: Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago

Dates: Preview: Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3 pm

Press performance: Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 pm

Regular run: Sunday, February 2 - Sunday, February 16, 2020

Curtain Times: Sundays at 3 pm

Tickets: Preview: $10 for adults, $5 children 12 and under, $8 groups of 10 or more. Regular run: $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Discounts: $12 for students with ID, seniors, veterans and groups of 10 or more people. Teen Arts Pass (TAP) members: $5 with ID. Tickets are currently available at at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

