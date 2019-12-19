Photo Flash: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Grandma is back with holiday classics and new family favorites as PlayMakers Laboratory (formerly Barrel of Monkeys) presents THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Holiday Extravaganza, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing December 9 - 21, 2019 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Friday, December 13 at 8 pm.

See photos from the production below!

The cast includes PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members Jen Allman, Noah Appelbaum, Ashley Bland, Bryan Bosque, Annie Calhoun, Kaylyn Carter, Brandon Cloyd, Taylor Galloway and Gabriella Hirsch.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

Taylor Galloway, Brandon Cloyd, Ashley Bland, Annie Calhoun, Jen Allman and Gabriella Hirsch

Bryan Bosque and Jen Allman

Annie Calhoun, Jen Allman and Taylor Galloway

Annie Calhoun, Brandon Cloyd and Taylor Galloway

Brandon Cloyd and Noah Appelbaum

Taylor Galloway, Ashley Bland and Bryan Bosque

Bryan Bosque, Brandon Cloyd, Jen Allman and Noah Appelbaum

Ashley Bland, Annie Calhoun and Jen Allman

Jen Allman and Noah Appelbaum

Taylor Galloway and Jen Allman

Gabriella Hirsch and Ashley Bland

Jen Allman, Noah Appelbaum, Bryan Bosque, Ashley Bland and Gabriella Hirsch



