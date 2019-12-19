Photo Flash: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Grandma is back with holiday classics and new family favorites as PlayMakers Laboratory (formerly Barrel of Monkeys) presents THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Holiday Extravaganza, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing December 9 - 21, 2019 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Friday, December 13 at 8 pm.

See photos from the production below!

The cast includes PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members Jen Allman, Noah Appelbaum, Ashley Bland, Bryan Bosque, Annie Calhoun, Kaylyn Carter, Brandon Cloyd, Taylor Galloway and Gabriella Hirsch.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You