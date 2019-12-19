Photo Flash: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Grandma is back with holiday classics and new family favorites as PlayMakers Laboratory (formerly Barrel of Monkeys) presents THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Holiday Extravaganza, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing December 9 - 21, 2019 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Friday, December 13 at 8 pm.
The cast includes PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members Jen Allman, Noah Appelbaum, Ashley Bland, Bryan Bosque, Annie Calhoun, Kaylyn Carter, Brandon Cloyd, Taylor Galloway and Gabriella Hirsch.
Photo Credit: Evan Hanover
