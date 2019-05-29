Photo Flash: MIRACLE Celebrates Opening Night At Royal George Theatre

MIRACLE is up to bat at Royal George Theatre through July 14.

MIRACLE, a new musical 108 years in the making, holds its thrilling World Premiere at the Royal George Theatre.



Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 Championship season, MIRACLE tells the story of a typical blue collar Chicago family and what it means to have faith, lose it and try to regain it again. The story chronicles the Delaney family, a tough North Side clan whose lives have been intrinsically linked to the Cubbies for generations. Each member of the family has their own story built around the dynamics of their lives and their love of the Cubs. As times change and the family business, a bar in Wrigleyville, faces the threat of a growing neighborhood, can they keep faith, not just in their team, but each other?



With a book by Jason Brett and music and lyrics by Jeff Award-winner Michael Mahler, this heartwarming musical is directed by Damon Kiely and produced by William Marovitz and Arny Granat.

For more information and tickets, please tap here.

Photo Credit: Nunu





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You