Photo Flash: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents THE DRAG SEED

Hell in a Handbag Productions continues its 2019 season with the world premiere of THE DRAG SEED, an unauthorized parody of the 1956 psychological horror-thriller film The Bad Seed, inspired by our changing times, written by Artistic Director David Cerda*, with direction by Cheryl Snodgrass. THE DRAG SEED will play July 5 - August 25, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at dragseed.brownpapertickets.com or by calling (800) 838-3006.

THE DRAG SEED features ensemble members Kristopher Bottrall*, David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Ed Jones* and Elizabeth Lesinski* with Kelly Anchors and Tyler Anthony Smith.

Carson (Kristopher Bottrall) is a perfect little boy who likes to dress like the perfect little girl and Carson is deadly serious about crowns and pronouns. Carson's mother, Connie (Ed Jones), loves and accepts Carson but wishes Carson wasn't so competitive. Carson always gets what they want, and they really want to win the drag pageant at their very progressive school - The Josephine Baker Rainbow Academy for Gifted Students. When Carson loses to Summer Breeze, they vow to get that crown - one way or another...

The production team for THE DRAG SEED includes Shane Cinai (scenic design) Gregory Graham (costume design), Liz Cooper(lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound and video design), Pam Parker (props design), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco*(make-up design), Si Squire-Kasten (production manager), Lana Whittington (violence design) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

