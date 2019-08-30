Photo Flash: Greenhouse Theater Center & On The Spot Theatre Company Present SONS AND LOVERS

The Greenhouse Theater Center and On The Spot Theatre Company present the U.S. premiere of the full-length drama SONS AND LOVERS, based on the novel by D.H. Lawrence and adapted and directed by On The Spot Artistic Director Mike Brayndick. SONS AND LOVERS will play August 29 - September 29, 2019 in The Greenhouse Theater Center'sUpstairs Studio, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at greenhousetheater.org, in person at the box office or by calling (773) 404-7336.

SONS AND LOVERS features Pete Blatchford, Brian Boller, Miles Borchard, Emma Brayndick, Baird Brutscher, Heidi Drennan,Stephen Dunn, Amy Gray, Corrie Riedl and Tina Shelley.

Set in England during the first decade of the twentieth century, SONS AND LOVERS dramatizes the early years of the spirited and lyrically inspired writer D.H. Lawrence as he charted his course from a Midlands coal mining town into the larger world. The story portrays his parents' turbulent, mismatched marriage, his own first affairs of the heart, and his mother's jealousy about the women he brought into his life. In the process, Lawrence developed his views on the mystical role of sexuality in shaping the soul and the power of determined creativity to overcome dark circumstances.

Comments Director Mike Brayndick, "D.H. Lawrence was rhapsodic about the glories of our physical and spiritual being. He also provided an unstinting vision of human flaws. Written in 1913, Sons and Lovers has a very modern resonance dynamically revealing the tension between the desire for love and the need for a fulfilled individuality. This play tells the story from the perspective of his older self who ruefully relives the past he must constantly rediscover, while his younger self struggles to grow and be free in the present of a time-haunted life."

The production team includes Emma Brayndick and Pat Henderson (scenic design), Michele Brayndick (costume design), Tyler King (lighting design), Casey Brayndick and Andy Long (sound design), Steve Wisegarver (stage combat coach), Saren Nofs-Snyder (dialect coach), Joshua Simpson (intimacy coach), Ron Rude (technical director) and Andy Long (stage manager).

Photo Credit: Mike Brayndick

Tina Shelley, Heidi Drennan and Amy Gray

Stephen Dunn and Miles Borchard

Miles Borchard and Baird Brutscher

Miles Borchard and Emma Brayndick

Miles Borchard and Amy Gray

Emma Brayndick and Miles Borchard

Corrie Riedl and Miles Borchard

Brian Boller and Miles Borchard

Miles Borchard, Brian Boller, Emma Brayndick and Corrie Riedl

Miles Borchard and Amy Gray





