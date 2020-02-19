Photo Flash: First Look at Haven's TITUS ANDRONICUS at The Den Theatre

Haven continues its 2019-20 season with William Shakespeare's revenge-tragedy Titus Andronicus, promising a thrilling, bloody marathon - centering on the voices of marginalized people too often excluded from classical theater performance. Directed by Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin, Titus Andronicus will play February 13 - March 14, 2020 at The Den Theatre's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at havenchi.org.

The cast includes Trevor Bates, Brian Bradford, Tarina Bradshaw The cast includes Trevor Bates, Brian Bradford, Tarina Bradshaw, Jemima Charles, LaKecia Harris, Gregory D. Hicks, Benjamin T. Jenkins, Christopher Wayland Jones, Colin Jones, Morgan Lavenstein, James Lewis, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, Andre McGraw, Danyelle Monson, Andrew Neftalí Perez, Michaela Petro, Shane Richlen and Christopher Vizurraga.

In a society that seems increasingly plagued by senseless violence, Shakespeare's bloodiest play Titus Andronicus feels increasingly germane. When Titus returns home from a 10-year war against the Goths with their Queen as his prisoner, a bloody cycle of violence ensues across familial and political lines. Is revenge ever justifiable? What if there is no justice? These questions remain surprisingly relevant some 400 years later. Titus Andronicus explores the impact of vengeance across the intersections of family, power and race.

