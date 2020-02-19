Photo Flash: First Look at Haven's TITUS ANDRONICUS at The Den Theatre
Haven continues its 2019-20 season with William Shakespeare's revenge-tragedy Titus Andronicus, promising a thrilling, bloody marathon - centering on the voices of marginalized people too often excluded from classical theater performance. Directed by Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin, Titus Andronicus will play February 13 - March 14, 2020 at The Den Theatre's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at havenchi.org.
The cast includes Trevor Bates, Brian Bradford, Tarina Bradshaw, Jemima Charles, LaKecia Harris, Gregory D. Hicks, Benjamin T. Jenkins, Christopher Wayland Jones, Colin Jones, Morgan Lavenstein, James Lewis, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, Andre McGraw, Danyelle Monson, Andrew Neftalí Perez, Michaela Petro, Shane Richlen and Christopher Vizurraga.
In a society that seems increasingly plagued by senseless violence, Shakespeare's bloodiest play Titus Andronicus feels increasingly germane. When Titus returns home from a 10-year war against the Goths with their Queen as his prisoner, a bloody cycle of violence ensues across familial and political lines. Is revenge ever justifiable? What if there is no justice? These questions remain surprisingly relevant some 400 years later. Titus Andronicus explores the impact of vengeance across the intersections of family, power and race.
Photo Credit: Austin D. Oie
Colin Jones with Andrew Neftalí Perez, Michaela Petro, Shane Richlen, Trevor Bates, Morgan Lavenstein, Christopher Wayland Jones, Brian Bradford, Benjamin T. Jenkins and Gregory D. Hicks
Michaela Petro, Christopher Wayland Jones and Colin Jones
Christopher Wayland Jones and Tarina Bradshaw
Trevor Bates, Andrew Neftalí Perez and Morgan Lavenstein
Andrew Neftalí Perez, Michaela Petro, Shane Richlen, Trevor Bates, Morgan Lavenstein, Colin Jones and Brian Bradford
Jemima Charles, Trevor Bates, Michaela Petro, Tarina Bradshaw, James Lewis, Christopher Vizurraga and Gabrielle Lott-Rogers
Colin Jones, Gregory D. Hicks and Gabrielle Lott-Rogers
Tarina Bradshaw and Colin Jones
Colin Jones, Andrew Neftalí Perez, Michaela Petro, Trevor Bates, Morgan Lavenstein and Christopher Wayland Jones
Michaela Petro, LaKecia Harris and Tarina Bradshaw
Colin Jones and Tarina Bradshaw with Christopher Wayland Jones, Gregory D. Hicks, LaKecia Harris, James Lewis, Benjamin T. Jenkins and Brian Bradford
Michaela Petro, Shane Richlen and Trevor Bates
Christopher Wayland Jones and LaKecia Harris
Gregory D. Hicks and Jemima Charles
Michaela Petro, Morgan Lavenstein, Trevor Bates and Tarina Bradshaw
Christopher Wayland Jones, Colin Jones, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers and Tarina Bradshaw
Michaela Petro and Christopher Wayland Jones