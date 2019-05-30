Photo Flash: First Look at Firebrand Theatre's QUEEN OF THE MIST

Firebrand Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of QUEEN OF THE MIST, based on the sensational true story of Anna (Annie) Edson Taylor, the first woman to go over Niagara Falls. Featuring book, music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Marie Christine), direction by Elizabeth Margolius and music direction by Charlotte Rivard-Hoster, QUEEN OF THE MIST will play May 26 - July 6, 2019 at The Den Theatre's Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Single tickets are currently available at firebrandtheatre.org. The press opening is Friday, May 31 at 7:30 pm.

QUEEN OF THE MIST features Barbara E. Robertson as Anna (Annie) Edson Taylor with Maryam Abdi, Neala Barron, Liz Bollar, Brianna Buckley, Max J. Cervantes, Liz Chidester and Hannah Starr. Understudies/swings include: Liz Bollar, Adelina Feldman-Schultz, Cari Meixner and Steven Romero Shaeffer.

QUEEN OF THE MIST is based on the astounding and outrageous true story of Anna (Annie) Edson Taylor, who in 1901 set out to be the first person to go over the Niagara Falls in a barrel of her own design. Navigating both the treacherous Falls and a fickle public with a ravenous appetite for sensationalism, this unconventional heroine vies for her legacy in a world clamoring with swindling managers, assassins, revolutionaries, moralizing family, anarchists and activists. With a soaring score that incorporates turn of the century themes with LaChiusa's signature complexity and insight, QUEEN OF THE MIST is the story of a single great fall, and how one woman risked death so that she could live.

Firebrand is the first musical theatre company committed to employing and empowering women by expanding opportunities on and off the stage.

The production team for QUEEN OF THE MIST includes: Lauren Nichols (scenic design), Brenda Winstead (costume design),Carl Wahlstrom (sound design), Cat Wilson (lighting design), Wendy Huber (props design), Jon Martinez (associate producer),Daren Leonard (assistant director), Rose Hamill (production manager), Abbie Reed (technical director), Giselle Castro (sound operator), JC Widman (stage manager) and Martina Scofano (assistant stage manager).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow



Barbara E. Robertson with (left to right) Maryam Abdi, Liz Chidester, Neala Barron, Max J. Cervantes, Liz Bollar and Hannah Starr



Hannah Starr, Neala Barron, Liz Chidester, Barbara E. Robertson and Liz Bollar



Barbara E. Robertson and Neala Barron



Barbara E. Robertson with (back, l to r) Max J. Cervantes, Neala Barron, Liz Chidester, Hannah Starr, Liz Bollar and Maryam Abdi



Liz Chidester and Hannah Starr with (back, l to r) Neala Barron, Barbara E. Robertson and Liz Bollar



Barbara E. Robertson and Max J. Cervantes



Maryam Abdi



Liz Chidester and Barbara E. Robertson with (back, l to r) Maryam Abdi, Liz Bollar, Neala Barron and Hannah Starr



Barbara E. Robertson



Barbara E. Robertson





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You