Metropolis presents Stephen Sondheim's classic musical farce A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum through June 29, 2019. Broadway's greatest farce promises to have audiences rolling in the aisles. This fast-paced, witty, and irreverent comedy is one of the funniest musicals ever written.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum skillfully combines timetested comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville. A nonstop laughfest in which crafty slave Pseudolus attempts to win the hand of the beautiful but slowwitted maiden, Philia, for his young master, Hero, in exchange for his own freedom. The plot rapidly twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, bawdy innuendos and hair-brained schemes. This unforgettable musical promises: 'Something for everyone: a comedy tonight!'

Rated PG-13. Metropolis' cast for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum includes Nick Arceo (Protean #1), Adam Ross ! Brody (Hero), Tommy Bullington (Pseudolus/Prologus Act 1), Melissa Crabtree (Domina), Eric Deutz (Protean #3), Erik Dohner (Miles Gloriosus), Joe Farrell (Tintinabula), Madelyne Forrester (Panacea), Teddy Gales (Marcus Lycus), Parker Guidry (Gymnasia), Maddy Kelly (Philia), Sarah Beth Lipsman (The Geminae #2), William Marquez (Hysterium), Austin Nelson, Jr. (Senex/Prologus Act 2), Bob Sanders (Erronius), Natalie Renee Savoy (Protean #2), Sophie Vitello (The Geminae #1), Alaina Wis (Vibrata). Understudies include Kelly Figley and Jack Morsovillo.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum has a Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Lauren Rawitz, Music Directed by Kailey Rockwell, Choreographed by Bryan J. Wlas. Designers are William A. Franz (Sound Designer), Jonathan Pinta (Scenic Designer), Robert Pinta (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), Aliceson Hackett-Rubel (Costume Designer), Bob Silton (Properties Designer! ), and Matt Winstead (Lighting Designer). Metropolis Executive Artistic Director is Joe Keefe. Metropolis Production Manager is William A. Franz, Assistant Production Manager is Sarah Elizabeth Buto.





