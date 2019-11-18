Photo Flash: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Alley Theatre

The Alley Theatre and Rob Melrose, Artistic Director of the Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre present Alley's holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas. Under the direction of James Black, Resident Acting Company Member

David Rainey steps into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He joins the Resident Acting Company and more than 40 local cast members for an imaginative re-telling of Charles Dickens' classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge's journey with the three ghostly apparitions who visit him on Christmas Eve. Performances of A Christmas Carol are scheduled to begin Friday, November 15 and will run through Sunday, December 29. Tickets are available now at the Alley Theatre Box Office at 713.220.5700 and online at www.alleytheatre.org.

This year marks the 15th production of Michael Wilson's adaptation of A Christmas Carol, now with new traditions under new Artistic Director Rob Melrose. Family audiences (children ages 6 and older) can enjoy this colorful, comical, and music-filled production. Magical and heartwarming, this unforgettable theatrical production of A Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the true spirit of the holiday season.

Rainey is in his 19th season as a Resident Company Member. This will be his 20th production of A Christmas Carol at the Alley, having performed various roles of Bert and the Ghost of Christmas Past since 2000. Rainey serves as the Executive Artistic Director of The Landing Theatre Company and is currently in the Alley's production of The Winter's Tale as Shepherd.

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig, Shawn Hamilton as Mr. Marvel, Chris Hutchison as Bob Cratchit, Melissa Pritchett as Mary Pidgeon/Spirit of Christmas Past, Jay Sullivan as Fred/Scrooge At 21, and Todd Waite as First Solicitor/Fiddler. Additionally, Resident Acting Company Emeritus members Paul Hope and Charles Krohn return as Second Solicitor/ Mr. Fezziwig and Undertaker/Old Joe, respectively.

Rounding out the cast are Gabby Greer as Apparition/Martha Cratchit/Wendy, Luke Hamilton as Apparition/Lamplighter/Travis, Mark Ivy as Apparition/Dick Wilkins/Mr. Topper, David Matranga as Mrs. Dilber/Jacob Marley, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Apparition/Beggar Woman/Fred's Sister-In-Law, Josh Morrison as Bert/Spirit of Christmas Present, Briana J. Resa as Apparition/Rich Lady/Patricia, Jarred Tettey as Apparition/Party Guest, and Teresa Zimmermann as Belle/Fred's Wife. Noah Alderfer, Adam Gibbs, and Emily Neves serve as swing/understudies.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and originally directed by Michael Wilson. The production is directed by James Black and features scenic designs by Tony Award®-winner Tony Straiges, with costumes by Alejo Vietti. Lighting is designed by Rui Rita and original music and sound design is composed by John Gromada. Choreography is by Hope Clarke. The Assistant Director is Emily Neves and Melissa Pritchett serves as the Dance Captain. The Stage Manager is Rebecca R.D. Hamlin.

In addition to the adult cast, more than 20 children from the Greater Houston community will be participating in various roles in this production. The young cast includes Liam Alonzo, Shelby Brown, Sunny Jet Bryant, Molly Burrell, Lucas

Benitez, Carly Cooper, Andre Couturier, Hazel E. Egging, Robbie Gutierrez, Isaac Hochglaube, Mack Hutchison, Noble Hutchison, Michon Lott, Samuel Morales, Kate Isabel Sanchez, Domenica Sepe, Jamil Ibn Shaheed, Addison Smith, Lacey Spaulding, Ava Von Kanel, Bear Womack, and Emma Ruolin Yang.

SPONSORS: A Christmas Carol is generously sponsored by ConocoPhillips (Honorary Producers), Vinson & Elkin LLP (Associate Producers) and Scott and Rita Ballard (Associate Producers). The Alley Theatre is supported by the 2019-20 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of the Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets to A Christmas Carol are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military and senior, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for $16 for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

VIP performances including pre-show and intermission reception with holiday treats and drinks and post-show cast meet and greet are available. Please visit https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/a-christmas-carol for more information.

Performances of A Christmas Carol are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A Christmas Carol is recommended for general audiences, ages 6 and up. Select weekday matinees available.

