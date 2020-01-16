Photo Flash: English Language World Premiere of SUNDAY EVENING at Rose Valley Theatre Group

The newly formed Rose Valley Theatre Group, with producer Magura Bulgarian Cultural Center, will present the English-language world premiere of Zachary Karabashliev's award-winning Sunday Evening, directed by Artistic Director Zlatomir Moldovanski, in the Upstairs Studio at the Greenhouse Theater Center, January 16 - February 9, 2020. Opening night is Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 - $35 and are available at GreenHouseTheater.org. For more information on the production go to MagurABCs.com/Sunday-Evening.

See photos below!

Can you really make the life you want for yourself? Two families struggle and grapple with what they want and what they'll have to do to get it in this piercing family drama. Sunday Evening won the most respected theater award in Bulgaria in 2009, an Askeer, for "Best New Bulgarian Play," with its story hitting close to home, challenging the American Dream and the concept of "happily ever after."

Rose and Nick are an immigrant couple trapped between the demons of their past and betrayal of the present. Their neighbor and best friend Stella, an actress with a vibrant past but without any recent successes, witnesses their turmoil. The main reminder of Stella's glorious early days is their victim, her daughter Jenny, who must resort to manipulation in order to receive love, understanding and affection that are long overdue.

The Sunday Evening cast features Maria Margaglione, "Stella;" Rachel Sepiashvili,"Rose;" Logan Hulick, "Nick;" Melanie McNulty, "Jenny;" Whitney Pipes, ensemble; Grant Johnson, ensemble and Jordan Kulow, ensemble.

The design team includes Zlatomir Moldovanski, director; Reginald Robinson, associate director; Chloe Baldwin, intimacy and fight choreographer; Chas Mathieu scenic designer; Scott Wagner lighting designer; Julia Stoyanova, costume designer and Bernard Balbot, dialect coach.

Photo Credit: Nadia Jeliazkova

Logan Hulick and Melanie McNulty

Maria Margagaglione and Logan Hulick

Maria Margagaglione as Stella and Rachel Sepiashvili

Maria Margaglione, Grant Johnson, Rachel Sepiashvili, Whitney Pipes and Logan Hulick

Maria Margaglione

Rachel Sepiashvil and Logan Hulick





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You