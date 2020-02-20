Photo Flash: Chicago Premiere of PLANO at First Floor Theater

First Floor Theater is continuing its eighth season with the Chicago premiere of Will Arbery's dark comedy PLANO, directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Audrey Francis. Presented as part of Steppenwolf's LookOut Series, PLANO is currently playing through March 28, 2020 at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.steppenwolf.org or by calling (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Thursday, February 20 at 8 pm.

PLANO features Chris Acevedo, Elizabeth Birnkrant, Andrew Cutler*, Amanda Fink*, Andrew Lund, Ashley Neal and Janice O'Neil.

Tonight, and later, and earlier, three sisters (no, not those ones) are stricken with a series of strange plagues: Isabel's got pains. Anne's got slugs. And Genevieve doesn't want to talk about hers. She just wants you to eat the damn hummus (she made it!) PLANO is fresh from its wildly successful Off-Broadway debut. Steppenwolf ensemble Member Audrey Francis returns to direct at First Floor Theater, where she previously co-directed FFT's first production in 2012.





