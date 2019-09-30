Photo Flash: Chicago Children's Theatre Presents THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR

Chicago Children's Theatre's launches its 14th season with the Chicago premiere of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a bright new version of Eric Carle's timeless children's book about an insatiable caterpillar that munches its way to become a full-fledged butterfly.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, is already a global sensation having performed over 2,000 shows worldwide including sold out engagements in Australia, New York, United Kingdom, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands.

Come fall, on this, the 50th Anniversary of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," Rockefeller's bold, imaginative staging of four beloved Eric Carle tales will play Chicago's largest theater devoted to children and families as part of the show's debut U.S. tour.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show runs September 24-October 27, 2019, at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop. Regular performances are Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Exception: No 10:30 a.m. show Saturday, October 12.

Single tickets are $27-$39 including fees. Or, save money by including The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show in a three-play subscription package.

For subscriptions, single tickets and information on group rates and student matinees, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is an all-ages show.





