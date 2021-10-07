Photo: Broadway In Chicago Returns With RENT 25th Anniversary Tour

Broadway in Chicago is back on stage this week as the city welcomes the non-equity 25th Anniversary Tour of RENT back to the CIBC Theatre. Check out a photo from the first performance below!

The RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour is the first production to open to a live audience in a Broadway In Chicago theatre in more than a year. It is the first of many shows to follow! The RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour will play Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) for a limited engagement October 5-10, 2021.



For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.



The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.



Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.



The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Bandstand, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain't Too Proud.