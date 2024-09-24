Phil Vassar Returns To Raue Center In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For The Arts will welcome country music billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar on November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. for his Hits & Heroes tour.

Phil Vassar's reign of signature songs includes 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of six albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM's Top New Male Vocalist, and sold-out shows across the country.

Vassar's songwriting career blossomed in the mid-'90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGRaw (For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

Vassar continues to release incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies that capture the heart and soul in the unique and special way that only he can.

Tickets for Phil Vassar start at $55 ($38.50 for members) Purchase tickets online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

