Paramount Theatre's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

This Thursday, July 10, marks the one-year anniversary of Paramount Theatre's smash hit, immersive production of Million Dollar Quartet.

And the wildly popular jukebox musical celebrating the music legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley won't stop rockin' anytime soon at Paramount's new Stolp Island Theatre, where the show has already been extended a third time, through the end of the year.

But back when Million Dollar Quartet had its first preview one year ago on July 10, 2024, some viewed Paramount investing in a new, 98-seat theater space for immersive productions as a roll of the dice.

One year and 397 performances later, Paramount's Million Dollar Quartet gamble continues to pay off with sold out houses and wildly satisfied audiences who leave Paramount's new, immersive theater space feeling they just “sat in” on one of the most historic jam sessions in rock ‘n' roll history. Within the last year alone, Stolp Island Theatre has attracted audiences from 32 states and 574 different zip codes to downtown Aurora.

In sum, Paramount has issued a whopping 35,676 tickets to Million Dollar Quartet since, enough to fill Paramount Theatre, just two blocks away, nearly 20 times over.

What's more, 1,444 households purchased tickets to more than one performance, confirming the production's ability to bring audiences back to experience it again, at least one more time.

That's because Paramount's Million Dollar Quartet is like none before. Both the theater and the show were custom built as an immersive experience inside a replica of the original Sun Records studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together on December 4, 1956, and recorded one of the most historic jam sessions in rock ‘n' roll history.

Paramount's Sun Records is lined with just three rows on either side, a total of 98 seats, where audiences are treated to an intimate, one-of-a-kind live musical theater experience anchored by incredible, up-close performances by an amazing cast of some of the best songs in rock ‘n' roll history, like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

Three of the four quartet members who have been blowing audiences away since the show opened a year ago – Garrett Forrestal (Jerry Lee Lewis), Bill Scott Sheets (Johnny Cash) and Alex Swindle (Elvis Presley) – are continuing in their roles, along with Matt McClure (Carl Perkins), who joined the company in January, along with Madison Palmer (Dyanne), Brandon Pollard (Fluke) and Jake Saleh (Brother Jay). New to the cast are Max Stewart as Sam Phillips and Maeghan Looney as Marion.

Paramount's Stolp Island Theatre is located “Down by the Riverside” at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. The performance schedule now through October 2025 is Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., plus an added 7 p.m. performance, rotating weekly on either Wednesday or Thursday evening (check the website for alternating dates). Starting in November, the performance schedule will be Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.