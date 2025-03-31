Paramount Theatre's Circus-Themed Revival Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Begins In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jellicle Ball is about to begin under the big top when Paramount Theatre brings audience circus-themed revival of Cats, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Trent Stork, April 30-June 15, 2025.

Just picture Grizabella and her feline friends flying through the air with the greatest of ease. You may know all of the words to Cats, but you've never seen this Cats before, a new production intent on showcasing the amazing acrobatics and athletic grace of true felines.

Paramount isn't kitten around, casting its new take on Cats with a contortionist, jugglers, aerialists, tumblers, acrobats and other talented circus performers guaranteed to bring all new layers and energy to Lloyd Webber's fantastical journey into the clandestine world of cats.

With a tent full of acro-cats, audiences will get swept up in the circus theme while Mungojerrie, Bustopher Jones, Bombalurina and more explore timeless themes of identity and redemption through captivating dance, singsong poetry, and unforgettable songs like “Memory” and “The Rum Tum Tugger.”

﻿Inspired by T.S. Eliot's collection of poems, “Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats,” Lloyd Webber's iconic musical tells the familiar story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the sacred night they make the “Jellicle choice” - which cat is worthy enough to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to new life? Brimming with magic, dance, and feats of fancy, Cats won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and ranks eleventh on the all-time best selling Broadway musical roster.

Here in Chicago, Paramount Artistic Producer and Casting Director Trent Stork has been licking their paws for years in anticipation of directing Cats. Stork most recently helmed Paramount's smash hit regional premiere of Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical, directed Paramount's stagings of Billy Elliot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock and Kinky Boots (Jeff Award winner, Director-Musical- Large) and co-directed Into the Woods with Jim Corti.

“I was the associate director when Paramount did Cats the first time and I remember thinking, ‘what if Victoria arrived to the Jellicle Ball on a Moon Beam of Silks…' and from there, a completely realized circus Cats has been living in my head for 11 years,” said director Trent Stork. “I'm very excited and grateful to be able to bring that vision to life with so much talent in the cast and behind the scenes. It's going to be unlike anything the world has ever seen and totally something new for our audiences at Paramount.”﻿

Charged with training actors to dance, play and move like cats are choreographer Kasey Alfonso, whose Paramount credits include Into the Woods and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, circus choreographer and founder of Actors Gymnasium. In fact, Paramount's cast will take part in additional circus arts training intensives at Actors Gymnasium, Chicago's oldest circus school, throughout the rehearsal process to make this production of Cats truly fly.

Cats fans better pounce on these tickets, because they're just $28-$85, a fraction of the cost to see live theater in downtown Chicago. Plus Aurora boasts easy, affordable parking and great new restaurants all around.

Previews begin April 30. Press opening is Friday, May 9 at 8 p.m. Regular performances run through June 15: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Exception: No matinee Wednesday, April 30.)

For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461.

Note: Paramount will also offer two Pay What You Can previews of Cats on Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m. See ParamountAurora.com/Pay-What-You-Can for details.

