Paramount Theatre Goes THE FULL MONTY To Launch Its 13th Broadway Series

Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora is ready to prove the naked truth – anything can be accomplished with the right mix of friends and courage – with its cheeky 2024-25 Broadway Series opener, The Full Monty.

Director Jim Corti and Associate Director Creg Sclavi, fresh from their acclaimed production of Million Dollar Quartet at Paramount's new Stolp Island Theatre, are teamed again to stage this side-splitting musical about blue-collar steelworkers from Buffalo, New York, who trade the unemployment grind for a different kind of grind.

The songs in this 10-time Tony Award nominee, including “You Rule My World” and “Breeze Off the River,” capture the spirit of the '90s, creating a feel-good experience that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.

So throw any old thing on top of your birthday suit, and see why Paramount Theatre is the largest subscription theater in the U.S. Previews of The Full Monty start August 21. Press opening is Friday, August 30 at 8 p.m. Performances run through October 6 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $28-$85.

Butt wait, sign up for a Broadway Series subscription for as little as $56, and you'll get Paramount's “Buy Two Shows, Get Two Shows Free” offer, along with the best seats available for four blockbuster musicals in 2024-25: The Full Monty, the regional premieres of Disney's Frozen (October 30, 2024-January 19, 2025) and Waitress (February 12-March 30, 2025), culminating with a revival of Cats (April 30-June 15, 2025).

For subscriptions, single tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

The Full Monty starts previews Wednesday, August 21 at 7 p.m. Opening Night is Friday, August 30 at 8 p.m. Performances run through October 6: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Single tickets are $28-$85. Contains adult language and brief nudity.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461.

Pay What You Can Performances

Paramount will offer two Pay What You Can performances of The Full Monty on Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. Both days, starting at 10 a.m., visit the Paramount box office in-person to request tickets. Limit four per person. Subject to availability. See ParamountAurora.com/Pay-What-You-Can for details.

Access Services

Paramount offers assistive listening devices free of charge at all performances. Check in at the coat room before the show to borrow a listening device.

Paramount will offer open captioning on Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m. and American Sign Language interpretation on Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m.

If you require wheelchair or special seating or other assistance, please contact the box office at (630) 896-6666 or boxoffice@paramountarts.com in advance.

Paramount Theatre's The Full Monty:

A toe-tapping celebration of friendship. With their backs to the wall, unemployed Buffalo ‘90s steelworkers Jerry, Dave and their pals decide to use their hearty blue-collar work ethic to create a male strip show to pay their mortgages and provide for their families. Facing their insecurities, along with economic, and in some cases, personal, disaster, these taboo-busting boys bare their souls and their bodies. But they're not just stripping off their clothes. From the unemployment line to the self-made man, these guys are stripping layers and layers of toxic masculinity to expose the true ingenuity of the American spirit – gettin' it done.

Paramount's cast for The Full Monty features Ben Mayne (Jerry Lukowski), young actors Will Daly and Ellis Myers (alternating as Nathan Lukowski), Rebecca Hurd (Pam Lukowski), Jared David Michael Grant (Dave Bukatinsky), Veronica Garza (Georgie Bukatinsky), Jackson Evans (Harold Nichols), Ann Delaney (Vicki Nichols), Adam Fane (Malcolm MacGregor), Diego Vazquez Gomez (Ethan Girard), Bernard Dotson (Noah “Horse” T. Simmons) and Liz Pazik (Jeanette Burmeister). The ensemble includes Caron Buinis, Lydia Burke, Alanna Chavez, Evan C. Dolan, Tiyanna Gentry, Donovan Hoffer, Kevin Kuska, David Moreland, Lee Palmer, Abby C. Smith, David Stobbe and Matt Thinnes.

Paramount has assembled a stellar design and production team for The Full Monty including Jim Corti, director; Creg Sclavi, associate director; Tor Campbell, choreographer; Kory Danielson, music director and conductor; Michelle Lilly, scenic designer; Izumi Inaba, costume designer; Heather Gilbert, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Aimee Plant, properties designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Violent Delights, intimacy/fight direction; Faith Walh, associate choreographer; Cameron Tragesser, associate music director and associate conductor; Bailey O'Neil, young performer supervisor; Matthew Silar, stage manager; and Emma Franklin and Rachel Campbell, assistant stage managers.

The Full Monty, book by Terrence McNally, music and lyrics by David Yazbek, is based on the motion picture released in 1997 by Fox Searchlight Pictures, written by Simon Beaufoy, produced by Uberto Pasolini and directed by Peter Cattaneo.

Comments