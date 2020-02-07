Pan's Flute Productions Will Present POISONED: A SNOW WHITE ROCK MUSICAL

Pan's Flute Productions, Chicago's newest production company, is set to present Poisoned: A Snow White Rock Musical, based on the classic story of Snow White, written and directed by T. James Callahan as their inaugural production. Poisoned is set to run at Stage 773 (1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago) April 17 through May 3. For ticket information, please go to www.poisonedarockmusical.com or www.stage773.com.

"Poisoned is a Snow White rock musical about love, anxiety, and acceptance. This dark, contemporary retelling of the classic Grimm's fairy tale involves complex themes, such as surviving abuse and also features strong female and LGBT+ characters and provides opportunities for diverse and gender-fluid casting," says Callahan, Director/Writer. "I wrote this show because I've always been fascinated with the tale of Snow White­-it's a cautionary tale about how fame, power, and insecurity can poison your mind and heart-and I wanted to create a show with parts that would offer more diverse representation that actually represent today's society. This, along with our stellar cast, and exciting, original music, truly set Poisoned apart from other Snow White retellings."

The show features a score with a new contemporary rock twist on the classic Grimm's Fairy Tale.

The inaugural cast of this new musical stars Grant Morenz (Mirror/The Huntsman), Sara Costello (The Evil Queen), Liz Falstreau (Snow White), and Louie Cordon (Everett). The ensemble features Alex Iacobucci (One/Ensemble), Grant Milam (Two/Ensemble), Molly Jacobson (Three/Ensemble), Tyler Sonkin (Four/Ensemble), Casey Daniel (Five/Ensemble), Delaney Sterling (Six/Ensemble), Katharine Jordan (Seven/Ensemble), Kelsey Blackwell (Rose Red) and Kimberlyn Stryker (The Goblin).

Along with Callahan, the production team includes; Annie Snow (Choreographer), Aaron Kaplan (Music Director), John Gion (Costumes), Kris Kirkwood (Lightning Design), Nicholas Schwartz (Set Design), Robert Hornbostel (Sound Design) and Jacob Cohen (Public Relations). The show is produced by Michael Galloway.

"When we were thinking of a name that would make sense to us and define the company, we came up with Pan's Flute Productions," says Michael Galloway, Producer. "Pan in ancient Greek mythology is the God of rustic music and is also considered to be the God of the Theatrical criticism. We sing and tell stories with a pans flute or in this case musical theater. Soon as we saw that, Tyler and I knew that was the right choice"

To help offset the costs of putting on a brand new show, please consider donating to the Poisoned Indiegogo page or contacting Michael Galloway. To follow along with the show, please like their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information on Pan's Flute Productions, please check them out here! #IveBeenPoisoned #Poisonedarockmusical





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You