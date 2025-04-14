PURE IMAGINATION Comes to The Beautiful City Project in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of PURE IMAGINATION, a delicious evening of delectable treats - both musically and culinarily. The event will raise funds and awareness for the Cake 4 Kids, an incredible organization delivering free custom homemade birthday cakes to at-risk youth.

The evening will feature succulent songs about the sweet tooth, and will be held at the beautiful Lincoln Park home of Genevieve Thiers & Dan Ratner, the gracious hosts of last year's A SECRET GARDEN PARTY. The evening will also include chocolate tastings from Violet Flame, the new chocolate line from Katrina Markoff, formerly of Vosges Chocolate.

The evening features an enticing cast, led by host Stephen Schellhardt (Paramount's own recent Willy Wonka), and featuring the talents of Emily Rohm (Grizabella in Paramount's upcoming CATS, original cast of RIDE THE CYCLONE), Jacquelyne Jones ( Marriott's WHITE CHRISTMAS), Kelly Felthous (Paramount's WAITRESS), Michael Earvin Martin (Drury Lane's THE LITTLE MERMAID), Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL), Amanda Walker (Marriott's JOSEPH...), Luke Nowakowski (Chicago Shakes' LORD OF THE RINGS), Genevieve Thiers (Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS), Henry Lombardo (The Goodman's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Shea Hopkins (Jeff-nominee for Kokandy's INTO THE WOODS), Kevin Kuska (Marriott's JOSEPH...), Justine Cameron (Paramount's NEWSIES), Xander Ramirez (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR), Kayla Shipman (Chicago Shakes' SUNNY AFTERNOON), Rachel Thomas (Paramount's FROZEN), Maya Allwardt (Chicago's Second City), Julia Cicero (The Plagiarists' ARABIA, ARABIA!), and Kijani X (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR).

The production is curated by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for BLUES IN THE NIGHT starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of SWEENEY TODD, and Porchlight's GYPSY starring E. Faye Butler.).

Katherine Abel & Elizabeth Akers serve as Associate Producers, with Elizabeth Bushell as Executive Producer.

