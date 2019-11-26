Overshadowed Theatrical Productions is Bringing Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN to the Stage

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions is thrilled to bring Irving Berlin's musical Holiday Inn to the stage. Adapted from the 1942 film starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby, this production will give you the perfect diversion during the holiday season!

Set in 1946, the story concerns song-and-dance team Jim Hardy (Peter Mauriello) and Ted Hanover (Nathan Dille) who split up when Jim decides to ditch show business and run a farm in rural Connecticut. Jim hopes that their follow singer, and his girlfriend, Lila (Leah Johansen), will give up the footlights and join him, but she opts to go out on the road with Ted instead.

The farm, which comes complete with a wisecracking, live-in handywoman (Danielle Miller), proves less than successful. But the unexpected visit of Jim's old showbiz buddies inspires him to turn the farm into an inn open only on the holidays, which will feature lavish musical entertainment. Meanwhile, Jim's budding romance with the house's former owner, Linda Mason (Jessica Means), becomes threatened when Ted drunkenly dances with her and decides she would make a perfect partner.

Once of the best things about this musical is that it is filled with so many charming Berlin songs. Besides the family hits "Happy Holiday", "Easter Parade", "White Christmas", the show includes other famous classics such as "Steppin' Out with My Baby", "Blue Skies", "Heat Wave", and "Cheek to Cheek".

Performances are held at 900 Foster Avenue, Medinah, IL 60157 and will run November 29 through December 21. Tickets prices range from $16-$22. To purchase tickets, visit www.overshadowed.org.





