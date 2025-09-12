Otherworld Theatre's Improvised Romantasy to Move to Second City's De Maat Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into a world where fairytales meet forbidden fruit and destiny is written in real time. Improvised Romantasy, the hit improvised fantasy romance, now takes the stage at The de Maat Studio Theatre at Second City every Friday at 9 PM starting October 3rd, 2025.

Part epic quest, part swoon-worthy romance, and part laugh-out-loud comedy, Improvised Romantasy brings together the tropes you love from BookTok favorites-star-crossed lovers, enemies-to-lovers tension, magical kingdoms, and just the right amount of spice-while letting the audience steer the story's twists, betrayals, and triumphs. Every show is a brand-new tale, conjured on the spot by a talented ensemble of improvisers who mix high drama with high comedy.

Cast includes Cameron Cylkowksi, Cooper Lyke, Holly Kuldell, Liam Ryan, Lilith, Melina Arevalo, Janice Rumschlag, Lexi Putter, Casey Dillard, Molly Olson, Joseph Belangia, Henry Olson, Aadil Patel, Brian Graf, Lily Turner, Will Ferris, and Lazarus Howell.

Directed by Tiffany Keane Schaefer, writer and director of Twihard! A Twilight Musical parody, hailed by the Chicago Tribune as "too much fun" with a "surprising amount of heart".

After opening night performance, audiences, cast, crew, and members of the press are invited to celebrate at the official afterparty at Utopia Tailgate (10:30 PM), the restaurant is located just above the theater in Piper's Alley.

Whether you're a die-hard romantasy reader, an improv fan, or simply someone who loves their comedy with a side of danger and desire, Improvised Romantasy promises a night of magic, laughter, and unforgettable love stories.

Show Details:

What: Improvised Romantasy

Where: The de Maat Studio Theatre at Second City, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL

When: Fridays at 9 PM

Afterparty: Utopia Tailgate, 10:30 PM (open to cast, crew, and press)