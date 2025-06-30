OLIVER! and More Set for Music On Stage 69th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music on Stage's 69th season takes you from the North Pole to Victorian London, with a stop mid-way through in Elwood City! Join us for "Elf," "Arthur and Friends Make a Musical," and "Lionel Bart's Oliver!"

"Elf - the Musical", November 15-30, 2025

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Mathhew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

The story of "Elf" begins one fateful Christmas Eve, when an orphaned baby boy accidentally crawls into Santa's sack of toys. When he's discovered upon Santa's return to the North Pole, a childless elf volunteers raise him. But growing up, Buddy the Elf, being human, doesn't make toys very well (he also keeps hitting his head on the rafters); so, when Buddy's birth father is discovered living in New York City, Buddy is dispatched from the North Pole to live with him. Once there, he thaws the hearts of gruff New Yorkers, and helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Based on the hilarious hit Will Ferrel holiday movie, with a merry, holly-jolly score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin ("The Wedding Singer", "The Prom") that critics called "hummable-tune laden" when it opened on Broadway, "Elf" is sure to kick off your holiday season with and extra big fa-la-la this year - after all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

"Arthur and Friends Make a Musical" February 14-22, 2026

Based on the "Arthur" book series created by Marc Brown

Adapted for stage

Book and Lyrics by John Maclay

Music and Lyrics by Brett Ryback

Music On Stage presents the first community theatre production of "Arthur and Friends Make a Musical." Based on the beloved children's show, this musical for young audiences tells the story of Arthur the aardvark, whose teacher has announced his class has been selected to write and perform a musical for all of Elwood City to see! Everyone is thrilled at the opportunity . . . everyone but Arthur, that is. What should he do? Arthur feels more and more nervous as the big performance gets closer and closer . . . but with the help of his family and friends Buster, Brian, Francine, and Muffy - and even little sister D.W., Arthur learns the importance of being his best, unique self.

Join us for the return of Theatre for Young Audiences at Music On Stage!

"Lionel Bart's Oliver!" May 9-24, 2026

Book, Music and Lyrics by Lionel Bart

Freely adapted from Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist"

The classic Dickens story of orphan Oliver Twist's adventures returns to Music On Stage to close out our 69th season!

The story follows the titular orphan, who, after having been raised in a harsh workhouse, escapes to 1830s London where he's taken in by a gang of pickpockets, led by the elderly criminal Fagin, who discovers the secret of Oliver's parentage. Through it all, Oliver never loses his innocence as he dreams of a better life. Featuring themes of courage, determination, and the enduring power of love, "Oliver!" is a heartwarming show with a classic Golden Age score, featuring standards such as "Where Is Love," "I'd Do Anything," and "As Long as He Needs Me" that you'll be sure to love all over again.

