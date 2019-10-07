Northlight Theatre Presents World Premiere Of HOW A BOY FALLS

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2019-2020 season with the World Premiere of How a Boy Falls, written by Steven Dietz and directed by Halena Kays. How a Boy Falls runs January 23 - February 29, 2020 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.

This world premiere from one of America's essential playwrights will keep you on the edge of your seat!



A newly hired au pair is thrust into the midst of a mystery when the loss of a young boy casts suspicion on her and the boy's wealthy parents. The parents are each seeking answers and retribution while the au pair is hatching a dangerous scheme of her own, and no one is exactly who they seem to be in a new psychological thriller that asks who can we trust... if we can trust anyone.

The cast includes Tim Decker (Paul), Michelle Duffy (Miranda), Travis A. Knight (Mitch), Sean Parris (Sam) and Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Chelle).

The creative team includes Lizzie Bracken (Set Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design), Rick Sims (Sound Design), and Jared Davis (Props). The production stage manager is Rita Vreeland, the assistant director is Ben Raanan and the dramaturg is Tanya Palmer.

For more information call 847.673.6300 or visit northlight.org.





