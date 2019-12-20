Northlight Theatre Presents INTIMATE APPAREL

Northlight Theatre continues its 2019-2020 season with Intimate Apparel, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Tasia A. Jones. Intimate Apparel runs March 12 - April 19, 2020 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8pm.

The recipient of New York Drama Critics' Circle and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play!

In 1905, a black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with a Jewish fabric merchant, a relationship they both know cannot grow. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly leads to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future.

The cast includes Rashada Dawan (Mayme), Yao Dogbe (George), Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks), Mildred Marie Langford (Esther), Rebecca Spence (Mrs. Van Buren) and Jacqueline Williams (Mrs. Dickson).

The creative team includes Scott Penner (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), and Claire Chrzan (Lighting Design). The production stage manager is Katie Klemme.

For more information visit 847.673.6300; northlight.org





